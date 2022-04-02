Never been with NCL before and probably won't cruise with them again. Everything they do board is about cash extraction.
They charge a fee for for buying from their shops, for the pleasure of serving you.
Gambling is the main feature on the ship, lots and lots of tables.
Although we had a drinks package, bottled water was not included, for a litre of water $6.00 + 20% SC.
There was no ...
Just home from 7 day cruise on the Epic.this was my partners first cruise and my first cruise on norweign having previously sailed with Royal Caribbean on 7 occasions .
We booked everything via Norwegian including flights. The flights where great with aer lingus and vueling(such a good airline first time flying with them)
I had applied for the upgrade to a 2 bed state room in the Haven as a ...
During 28.04.2022 I was on a cruise on the MSC ship with the name of OPERA. We were very impressed with everything there was: the staff were kind and well trained .... ARDIKA served us in the restaurant at table 516 and together with his assistant they were at the height offering us services at the highest and select level (very well trained, gentlemen, welcoming and understanding, with healthy ...
booked this cruise as a present for my parents, as they've never cruised before. We had to take a pcr test 2 days beforehand, at a cost of £200...only to have to take a lateral flow test as well before boarding...ship was clean and staff were very nice and attentive.
The food was really not what you would expect on a cruise ship, very "school canteen" in the buffet restaurant, and the Main ...
Seemed good value at time and I hadn't cruised with Norwegian before. No queues etc at gatwick - brill! Smooth on time flight - brill! arrived Barcelona immigration arrivals - packed to bursting point with thousands of passengers - some from the USA - and no perceivable queue movement. Hot, stuffy, no toilets or water. After realisation that more staff an better organisation required some more ...
The food was very poor couldn’t even get a decent muffin - I lost weight. This is my 15th cruise so I know what things should be. Sea Days hardly anything to do, not like other Cruises.
Our first time with Oceania we met a couple who have sailed with them 4 times and they wanted an upgrade they had to pay $500.00 for it when the ship was only 3/4 full no loyalty perks for them can you believe ...
Friends had spoken well of cruises they took on Oceania (before the pandemic). Our originally scheduled cruise with Oceania was cancelled due to Covid, but we cancelled before the cruise line did, so we could only get "future credit" rather than a refund, which we would have preferred. We used the credit to book a cruise on Nautica to Spain, the Canary Islands, and Portugal. We enjoyed the ports ...
We will start by saying that we have been cruising for 25 years therefore we know what to expect.
We joined the boat in Barcelona and arrived at the port at our scheduled time of 3pm. MSC said for us to arrive on time so as to avoid long awaits. We do not know what MSC understands to be a long wait but it took us three hours to get aboard. During this time we stood in countless queues ...
We have sailed with Regent previously and always found them excellent so chose this cruise to enable us to celebrate our 51st wedding anniversary as we missed out on our 50 th the previous year due to COVID limitations.
Internally the ship is generally looking rather old fashioned. There is not a lot of public areas and the outside deck at the stern by the Horizon Lounge is fitted out with ...
This is our third cruise on MSC including a trip in yacht club prior to this cruise around the Mediterranean. We flew into wonderful BCN and the cruise port is a very short cab ride to the terminal. Embarkation was long but met expectations due to the many COVID hoops to jump through and documents to check. Once onboard we went to our balcony cabin on deck 13 which was much smaller than expected. ...