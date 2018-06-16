This world cruise has been almost unrelentingly dreadful. We have sailed on all the previous MSC world cruises and they were exceptionally good, but in 2024 MSC has fallen off the cliff edge.
Pre embarkation MSC shoreside totally failed to provide correct up to date information about the sailing. The conflict in the Gulf meant, like other lines, that our itinerary had to be changed twice, but ...
While the ship offered a wonderful itinerary overall the cruise itself was just ok. 14 days out of Barcelona hitting 10 counties was a wonderful draw for us. Boarding was seamless and quick and we basically were able to walk right on and directly to our room. Food was just ok, nothing to rave about but you didn't go hungry. Entertainment was below average, I have seen better at a high school ...
It was the first world cruise for msc. we had done two other world cruises with holland america and costa cruise. When we compered the msc cruise with the other two was very poor in several areas.
Cost: we paid a lot more money for this cruise so we espected more. The cabin with balcony 9080 was very small and impossible to organize clothing and shoes.
Food: the food in the buffet was ...
We had previous experience with a 15 day river cruise in 2014 from Budapest to Amsterdam. Wanted to see if the Ocean going cruise would be as great. Had researched many cruise lines and the single most item why we choose Viking was the previous river cruise and the fact this Viking ship did not carry as many passengers as the other cruise lines. We were looking forward to seeing many different ...
As the cruising industry keeps making ships bigger, we abandoned that venue. It couldn't deliver the experience we needed. We started river cruising and found that smaller ships, smaller number of passengers, more focus on the educational experience matched our needs. Now Viking has re-invented the ocean cruise experience and delivered beyond our expectations. The ship is perfect. It had the ...
This was our first Viking cruise and it was a wow. We chose Trade Routes because of the itinerary and excursions. It was a wonderful way to overview several countries in great style. The Star is a beautiful smaller ship with gorgeous venues, excellent restaurants and service. We thought the buffet was very special with a raw seafood bar and different specialties everyday. The main dining rooms ...
This is our third Viking cruise and our first Ocean Viking Cruise. We loved it. The ship is stunning, comfortable, and spacious. Nothing was ever crowded. Getting off and on for excursions was efficient. The staff always smiling, open, friendly no matter where you were on the ship. We took excursions in every port and they didn't dissappoint. We had been to Amsterdam before but spent most of our ...
First, I should state that we took this cruise at the urging of our travel agents, The Roaming Boomers. Our initial plans were to book on Crystal Serenity.
The text below was posted by me on Cruise Critic after our cruise:
“We just returned from “The Trade Route of the Middle Ages” voyage on the Viking Star. This was our first Viking cruise so I thought I would share some thoughts. Our ...
For us this cruise was chosen more for the ship and duration than destinations as we were already familiar with many of them.
The Viking Star is a lovely ship and the public areas and lounges are really great with space always available to sit commfortably.
Our cabin was all that we wished for and in our opinion anything of higher grade would not be worth the extra money. The cabin was kept ...
We chose this cruise because of the many venues. Generally we skipped the ones that involved long bus rides. I'm much happier being dropped off in town and allowed to explore on my own.
The food was middling--not much to write home about! (except for the ice cream) The Chef's Table was a major disappointment. They might try concentrating on a particular culture rather than trying to fuse ...