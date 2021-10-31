Never been with NCL before and probably won't cruise with them again. Everything they do board is about cash extraction.
They charge a fee for for buying from their shops, for the pleasure of serving you.
Gambling is the main feature on the ship, lots and lots of tables.
Although we had a drinks package, bottled water was not included, for a litre of water $6.00 + 20% SC.
There was no ...
Just home from 7 day cruise on the Epic.this was my partners first cruise and my first cruise on norweign having previously sailed with Royal Caribbean on 7 occasions .
We booked everything via Norwegian including flights. The flights where great with aer lingus and vueling(such a good airline first time flying with them)
I had applied for the upgrade to a 2 bed state room in the Haven as a ...
During 28.04.2022 I was on a cruise on the MSC ship with the name of OPERA. We were very impressed with everything there was: the staff were kind and well trained .... ARDIKA served us in the restaurant at table 516 and together with his assistant they were at the height offering us services at the highest and select level (very well trained, gentlemen, welcoming and understanding, with healthy ...
booked this cruise as a present for my parents, as they've never cruised before. We had to take a pcr test 2 days beforehand, at a cost of £200...only to have to take a lateral flow test as well before boarding...ship was clean and staff were very nice and attentive.
The food was really not what you would expect on a cruise ship, very "school canteen" in the buffet restaurant, and the Main ...
Seemed good value at time and I hadn't cruised with Norwegian before. No queues etc at gatwick - brill! Smooth on time flight - brill! arrived Barcelona immigration arrivals - packed to bursting point with thousands of passengers - some from the USA - and no perceivable queue movement. Hot, stuffy, no toilets or water. After realisation that more staff an better organisation required some more ...
Originally, I chose a different cruise, it was 11 nights on the Vision OTS from USA to South America, but my wife had got ill after the last cruise in October 2021 and was advised not to fly long-haul, so I swapped it for this one.
So, we travelled down by train from Nottingham to London and then tubed it into Heathrow T5 where I had arrange for a Antigen test for us both before getting on our ...
the best advice I could give you is to cancel if you have a reservation on the VOYAGER OF THE SEAS.
There are a lot of problems on this ship
during our cruise they didn't heat pools !!! (economy !) and closed 4 hots tubs on 6, they said they had to fix it.. they opened it the last day and HOT TUBS didn't work (no bubbles)
They didn't want to spend a lot of money during this cruise so ...
The reason I choose this cruise was to see Gibraltar and Pisa. They canceled the 2 most important ports during the Cruise. I had two great excursions canceled. I hope I have a chance in the future to see them. But the pots of Marseille and Genoa we great, The tour guides were excellent but we needed a little more shopping time. 20 to 30 minutes is really not enough time to purchase gifts. The ship ...
Some important bullet points:
--The COVID tests on board were clearly not performed professionally or with the intent to garner accurate results. The very edge of my nostrils were swabbed for split seconds all four times I was tested aboard. NCL hires a company called Eurofins, and its job is clearly to ensure that COVID cases aren't reported, or at least not at particularly revenue-sensitive ...
We booked this transatlantic cruise in the depths of the pandemic to have something to look forward to - we never imagined that we'd still be wondering right up until the last minute whether it would go or not. Along with being our very first time on an Oasis class ship, our experience was certainly different due to the very small number of pax on board: approximately 1300 on a ship designed to ...