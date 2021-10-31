  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Barcelona Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
5224 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 5,224 Barcelona Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

NCL CASH EXTRACTION

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
compaq5315
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Never been with NCL before and probably won't cruise with them again. Everything they do board is about cash extraction. They charge a fee for for buying from their shops, for the pleasure of serving you. Gambling is the main feature on the ship, lots and lots of tables. Although we had a drinks package, bottled water was not included, for a litre of water $6.00 + 20% SC. There was no ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cruising with kids

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jgolding23
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

Just home from 7 day cruise on the Epic.this was my partners first cruise and my first cruise on norweign having previously sailed with Royal Caribbean on 7 occasions . We booked everything via Norwegian including flights. The flights where great with aer lingus and vueling(such a good airline first time flying with them) I had applied for the upgrade to a 2 bed state room in the Haven as a ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Penthouse with Balcony

Traveled with children

Relaxing and safe cruise

Review for MSC Opera to Mediterranean

User Avatar
manuela rogoz
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

During 28.04.2022 I was on a cruise on the MSC ship with the name of OPERA. We were very impressed with everything there was: the staff were kind and well trained .... ARDIKA served us in the restaurant at table 516 and together with his assistant they were at the height offering us services at the highest and select level (very well trained, gentlemen, welcoming and understanding, with healthy ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with children

worst cruise we've ever been on

Review for MSC Magnifica to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
dtdb
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

booked this cruise as a present for my parents, as they've never cruised before. We had to take a pcr test 2 days beforehand, at a cost of £200...only to have to take a lateral flow test as well before boarding...ship was clean and staff were very nice and attentive. The food was really not what you would expect on a cruise ship, very "school canteen" in the buffet restaurant, and the Main ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Balcony

Oh I do love a queue

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Mel Drew
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Seemed good value at time and I hadn't cruised with Norwegian before. No queues etc at gatwick - brill! Smooth on time flight - brill! arrived Barcelona immigration arrivals - packed to bursting point with thousands of passengers - some from the USA - and no perceivable queue movement. Hot, stuffy, no toilets or water. After realisation that more staff an better organisation required some more ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Voyager Of The Seas repo

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Mick B
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Originally, I chose a different cruise, it was 11 nights on the Vision OTS from USA to South America, but my wife had got ill after the last cruise in October 2021 and was advised not to fly long-haul, so I swapped it for this one. So, we travelled down by train from Nottingham to London and then tubed it into Heathrow T5 where I had arrange for a Antigen test for us both before getting on our ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

very disappointed

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
poupou10
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

the best advice I could give you is to cancel if you have a reservation on the VOYAGER OF THE SEAS. There are a lot of problems on this ship during our cruise they didn't heat pools !!! (economy !) and closed 4 hots tubs on 6, they said they had to fix it.. they opened it the last day and HOT TUBS didn't work (no bubbles) They didn't want to spend a lot of money during this cruise so ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Very disappointed

Review for Regal Princess to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Goodlooking rich
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The reason I choose this cruise was to see Gibraltar and Pisa. They canceled the 2 most important ports during the Cruise. I had two great excursions canceled. I hope I have a chance in the future to see them. But the pots of Marseille and Genoa we great, The tour guides were excellent but we needed a little more shopping time. 20 to 30 minutes is really not enough time to purchase gifts. The ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Turkish mystery

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
PomPoot
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Some important bullet points: --The COVID tests on board were clearly not performed professionally or with the intent to garner accurate results. The very edge of my nostrils were swabbed for split seconds all four times I was tested aboard. NCL hires a company called Eurofins, and its job is clearly to ensure that COVID cases aren't reported, or at least not at particularly revenue-sensitive ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Inside

First Oasis Class Experience

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Brucemcdou
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked this transatlantic cruise in the depths of the pandemic to have something to look forward to - we never imagined that we'd still be wondering right up until the last minute whether it would go or not. Along with being our very first time on an Oasis class ship, our experience was certainly different due to the very small number of pax on board: approximately 1300 on a ship designed to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Find a cruise

Other Cruise Styles from Barcelona Reviews
Barcelona Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Barcelona Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
Barcelona River Cruises Cruise Reviews
Barcelona Adventure Cruises Cruise Reviews
Barcelona Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Barcelona Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.