Cruise had a great itinerary and we thought Celebrity was a step up from our traditional RCL cruises. The ship Infinity was in rough shape.
Cabin was noisy, we were woken many morning s at 6 am from crew making noise above us. AC and heat were difficult to control
Day 2 - The ship had severe problems with power on the 2nd day causing them to shut the ship down for about 6 hours for repair. ...
Ship is badly in need of an update and suffered numerous mechanical and scheduling issues on the 10 Night Spain/Portugal trip.
Staff did their best but seem to be significantly under-staffed compared to pre-Covid levels so service siffers. Persian Garden was only 25% operational and priority embarkation seems to be only available at beginning and end of cruise.
The cost of the Retreat is ...
It is the newest Silverseaship for me . I was looking g forward to the Thermal spa and cooking classes and silver note. Regrettably the Note and cooking g classes impossible to get a reservation. One books and then it’s cancelled because no space.
The FCC is very inexperienced ( joined Silversea the day I boarded this cruise) and not up to Silversea standards. I got a quote from him in writing ...
Our first cruise since 2012. Everything on Marina lived up to what we remember in terms of great and attentive service. there are always a few crew members who show indifference but the vast majority were wonderful. The measure of service is whether the service during the last 36 hours of a cruise was a good as the first 36. Oceania pretty much nailed it.
The Spanish Market dinners in the ...
We chose this cruise mainly for the itinerary (we hadn't been to Morocco), which was cancelled before we left and replaced with Palma de Majorca (our 5th time there). We watched quite a few U-Tubes that seemed to indicate that Oceania was comparable to Viking (which is our favorite ocean line). Viking has one infuriating Con, which is, they demand FULL payment for a cruise one year to two ...
We have cruised many times on all the mainstream lines, but this was our first time on Oceania. We loved it and have already booked another one. The Marina is a beautiful ship. The sculptures, the art work, the furnishings are all interesting and tastefully done. Our fellow passengers were a fine group of people, well travelled but not snooty. We loved that there were few announcements and no ...
We chose this cruise because a Transatlantic cruise has been on our bucket list, we liked the itinerary, and we had two previous enjoyable cruises on HAL (one on Oosterdam and one on Zaandam). We have been fortunate that all three HAL cruises have been in a Neptune Suite, which is a special experience.
This cruise didn't go as planned, because a large storm caused an itinerary change. We had ...
We enjoy spending time in Europe in the fall and then sailing home on a trans-Atlantic with our preferred lines - Holland America and Cunard. We appreciated the itinerary as it was full of ports we enjoyed . We also greatly enjoy the ambience on HAL ships. We boarded without issue at Barcelona , concluding ten wonderful days in Spain. The ship was spotless and remained so through our 15 days ...
I chose this cruise to visit the ports (Cartagena, Malaga, Cadiz in Spain and Lisbon and Funchal in Portugal). Unfortunately due to weather and a pilot boat strike in Portugal the only port I visited was Malaga. We then went to the Canary Islands as a contingency plan for two ports (one was five hours long and the other was 12 hours). These ports were not interesting to me.
The ship itself was ...
I did a lot of research before booking this cruise. We went on a Silversea cruise last year - our first cruise - which was lovely but we decided to try another cruise line and after reading so many good reviews with comparisons made to Silversea we booked this one. I travel with my parents who are in their 80s, very sociable but my father has mobility issues. We took a lightweight travel ...