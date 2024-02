Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Oceania Vista

We booked this cruise because we like new ships and liked the itinerary. Having sailed twice before on Oceania we were curious to see how the first ship built specifically for them would look and feel. Overall, it was one of our best cruises ever. It certainly helps that we would lucky enough to avoid all the bumps in the road (travel, issues, weather, illness) that can impact the overall ...