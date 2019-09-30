We booked a B2B for my wife's 50th Birthday and our 30th Wedding Anniversary, so splashed out on an S2 Suite in The Retreat.
Boarding was very quick, hassle-free and covid-safe.
Our Suite was wonderful, from the REAL balcony, the extra cabin space, the window from the bathroom to the separate toilet and large shower enclosure - all excellent.
Our Stateroom Attendant (Arleen) was wonderful ...
having done 23 other cruises this was the worst one,and one of the most expensive,
tha cabin was very good,clean and comfortable,the public rooms were nice and good service,but thats were it stops,the 2 bars with entertainment was very poor,very armaturish,the shows well thery were terrible not worth watching,i felt embarased to watch them.moveing on to the food its was like hospital ...
This cruise had good reviews but now I realize the reviews are from Royal Caribbean lifers. FYI if you have kids the ship attracts a majority of older people. There was only 1 main dining room aside from the buffet. I felt pressured to pay extra to eat at the specialty dining rooms because the salespeople were always standing at the entrance to the buffet. Cleaning was poor, I found false ...
As I much prefer the smaller ships, this was a perfect fit. The Brilliance is in good shape overall. We were in a Grand Suite. Our room was clean and in wonderful condition. Our cabin steward, Luis, was attentive to all and any of our needs. The concierge, Amit, was very helpful in all facets especially with getting off the ship quickly at the ports of call and disembarkation.
As for the food. ...
If you want to pay a lot for a low-cost rip-off cruise in a dated ship and very few activities - this is the ship for you. Six 1 liter bottles of water for 39 USD?? come on.
We were on a family vacation (4 families with young kids) and booked a cruise via an agent (who was supposed to help find the right ship) on a home for the elderly cruise with cheap food, very little activities and dated ...
Chose this for the Eastern Mediterranean itinerary. The itinerary did NOT disappoint and it was everything we had hoped it would be.
LIKES:
*The Captain and crew
*Dining - Food in the MDR ranged from very good to excellent on a few nights.
*Service - Excellent service from our Cabin Steward, Richard. Best steward we have had so far. Dining servers at Table 144 each evening pretty ...
We were not really looking for a cruise to celebrate our 4oth Wedding Anniversary but when my wife received an online ad for a 12 day Greek Island cruise for under $2100C we couldn't pass it up.
It was our first cruise so we had no preconceived notion on what to expect. We had input from many experienced cruisers who made us aware of all the intricacies of cruising including the ship, the ...
I love Celebrity especially the Reflection but I opted in for what I thought was an upgrade and ended up in a noisy,clanging,rumbling,vibrating room! Room 7107- family veranda. And insult to injury-I paid for the upgrade! Every docking and departure created this other worldly ungodly racket. It was the anchor and every other contraption used to secure the ship to its spot. The first time I ...
My husband and I recently took a Celebrity cruise to the Greek isles on the Reflection. It was out of Barcelona to the Greek Isles, September 30,2019- October12,2019. This was our third cruise with Celebrity and we had really enjoyed our past cruising experience with your line. We did get a very good deal with all 4 perks. On this cruise, things were not up to the same level of customer service ...
Most of our 15 (or so) cruises have been in mini-suites. Club Continent Suite on Azamara, Sky Suite on Celebrity, Concierge level on Oceania, but a full suite on Holland America and a basic verandah on Norwegian.
The typical review of a suite versus a verandah cabin focuses on cabin size and perks compared to cost. In our experience and that of similar travelers that we have met, this misses ...