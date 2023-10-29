I have been on 18 cruises, but never longer than 7 days. This was my 1st longer cruise and my 1st transatlantic cruise.
EMBARKATION: I arrived at the port in Barcelona with a fellow passenger who spoke Spanish. Somewhow, that got us priority boarding. We walked right up to counter, got our cruise cards and walked right onto the ship. I think were were onboard within 10 ...
This was our first Transatlantic, second time on the Apex and over 10th time on Celebrity. The ship is beautiful, huge and was crowded all the time. In that regard, we were so happy that we booked a sky suite. The retreat was our haven on all sea days, and for pre dinner drinks, and afternoon snacks. But for those in a suite, your "butler" with a new title, is now a cabin attendant with a ...
On a transatlantic cruise on celebrity apex. I’ve been on almost 2 dozen cruises. Celebrity was one of my favorites, Oceania being my favorite for bang for you buck.
First my positives the food is delicious. The entertainment is great. Getting juice or pastries in the morning is extremely hard as they will stop at a table next to you and completely ignore you or stop by your table and giving ...
This was our first time on a Celebrity ship and it was a great experience. Everything was top notch especially the entertainment and the cabin. Really enjoyed walking the figure-eight track and the stabilizers are fantastic. I really think some of the criticism I’ve read in these reviews is not accurate. We would definitely choose this ship again. The lectures were very interesting and were part ...
THE FOOD:
The food on this ship was, overall, the best I've seen in 30 years of cruising. Even the Oceanview (buffet) was great. Not every single item was to my liking, but there was always something delicious available to eat. We ate at Blue, Luminae, Eden and Raw on 5, and Oceanview, and every meal I had was ranked from good to great. The crab cake and beef wellington in Eden are the best ...
We had to change rooms three times due to noise above our cabin. Theater was too small for the number of guests on board. My wife and I had to sit apart due to lack of seats. Too many people with long lines everywhere. The infinity balcony was a large window that opened halfway. Very disappointed in design of ship. In Oceanview cafe seats were hard to get and we returned to our cabin to eat. ...
This was our first experience with Viking. We had considered a River Cruise for 2024 but changed our minds. Mid summer we received an email from Viking that had several cruises at the end of the year that included International Air. This being a Transatlantic Cruise with a great price. I wasn't sure how we would stay busy for one stretch of 6 days across the Atlantic. We found plenty to do, ...
We embarked on 27th October 23 in Marseille. On arriving at 11am at port we were surprised to find the ship wasn't there, our booking only showed sailing at 6pm so a little surprised, however it arrived at 12pm and we checked in Yacht Club desk shortly after and were on board at 1.30pm in time for lunch. Only as we decided not to wait for a butler incase we missed out. This was our 5th Yacht Club ...
Wedding anniversary trip, seen so many places of interest, great way to see different cities, 6 ports of call, booked our own excursions, ship is wonderful and our balcony cabin was lovely, One gripe would be we encountered some rude people,at buffet who did not seem to notice others waiting in orderly fashion and just stepped in front of other passengers with no regard for manners. Lots of large ...
First the good:
The ship is huge and awesome. Felt like we were in a large hotel. Minimal sway on the “rough days”. Room a Central Park balcony was clean and had plenty of storage. Zero wind and nice music in the evening from the band playing in Central Park.
Some random things I really disliked in no particular order:
Upon unpacking, our cabin steward told us they no longer ...