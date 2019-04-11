  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Barcelona to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

4.0
52 reviews

1-10 of 52 Barcelona to Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise Reviews

Voyager Of The Seas repo

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Mick B
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Originally, I chose a different cruise, it was 11 nights on the Vision OTS from USA to South America, but my wife had got ill after the last cruise in October 2021 and was advised not to fly long-haul, so I swapped it for this one. So, we travelled down by train from Nottingham to London and then tubed it into Heathrow T5 where I had arrange for a Antigen test for us both before getting on our ...
Sail Date: April 2022

very disappointed

Review for Voyager of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
poupou10
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

the best advice I could give you is to cancel if you have a reservation on the VOYAGER OF THE SEAS. There are a lot of problems on this ship during our cruise they didn't heat pools !!! (economy !) and closed 4 hots tubs on 6, they said they had to fix it.. they opened it the last day and HOT TUBS didn't work (no bubbles) They didn't want to spend a lot of money during this cruise so ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Decent cruise, lots of people got sick

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Shawnino
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We did both this cruise and the subsequent leg (Transatlantic in Cabin 4060. Positives --The ship is well laid out and easy to get around. --With the exception of the Officers' BBQ (come early!) and the White Night (come early!) it was easy enough to get a seat at any dining venue whenever you liked. --The crew was well trained, helpful, and seemed to enjoy their work. --The local ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Fabulous Cruise

Review for Silver Spirit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Colgal
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from an absolutely wonderful 11 night cruise on the Spirit. We had not sailed Siversea in 10 years and will definitely be returning. Our past experience with this line had not been very positive and we switched to Seabourn but decided to try again based on the itinerary and timing near our anniversary. We embarked in Barcelona, it was qiuick and efficient but not as wrm as ...
Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

High Expectations Exceeded

Review for Seven Seas Explorer to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
markdgriffin
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

While not experienced cruisers, we have been on five previous cruises over the past 25 - 30 years with Carnival, Norwegian, and Holland America. We chose this cruise due to an invitation from my sister to join her and her husband on what would be their sixth Regent cruise (they booked their seventh while onboard). We found the itinerary interesting which included Spanish, Portuguese, French, ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Grandioso

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
padilla_rose
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We took the ship and we enjoyed it. Staff was helpful, tons of activities on board and great variety of entertaiment. The main restaurant was great, not "awesome", but the buffet was extraordinary. We didn't bother buying the beverages package, we just paid for our beverages at the end, buying the beverages pack would have costed us more and we had a lot of shots, haha. I think the cruise ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View

Partial days in ports disappointed

Review for Viking Jupiter to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
jjackett
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise primarily for the itinerary - ports in Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium and Denmark. Before booking and paying for your cruise, Viking does not identify ports where you will have only a partial day to explore. A full day in Barcelona after embarkation was cancelled and we spent a day at Tarragona, a beautiful stop but not Barcelona. We only had partial days (6 hours) in ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Terrific Cruise

Review for Viking Jupiter to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Jan Tyler
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We heard others talk of the exceptional service on Viking cruises and we had sailed on Norwegian and Princess in the past. Viking is definitely at the top of our list. There was no waiting to embark. We were given a timeframe for our cabin type and went right onto the ship after checking in. Though we couldn't access the cabin immediately, we were offerred a glass of champagne and invited to ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Brilliant cruise - shocking entertainment

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Cufpop
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Absolutely brilliant time had by all. Cabin great, a lot bigger than I was expecting and we were well looked after by our room attendant, sometimes to the point where it became a little bit irritating as he was ALWAYS there, nonetheless cannot fault his work and cabin was always clean and tidy each day. Food was amazing, lots of choice and catered to all tastes. If you couldn’t find ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Trade Routes Cruise with Viking

Review for Viking Sea to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Krisval
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have done a number of river and ocean cruises with Viking and know we can expect a great itinerary, wonderful food, excellent service and if anything isn’t quite right, they make it right. The cruise departed from Barcelona and ended in Bergen, Norway. We chose this cruise because it included some ports we hadn’t visited and some we had, with the biggest draw being the Normandy beaches. We ...
Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Veranda Stateroom

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Barcelona to the British Isles & Western Europe
