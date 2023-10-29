  • Newsletter
Barcelona to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
77 reviews

1-10 of 77 Barcelona to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Old ship with mold in the cabins

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Enchantment of the Seas

Eva Jansson
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

The ship was really old and our inside cabin on deck 3 was full of mold in the bathroom. The interior was from the 80’s and looked really dull. The service was great though and the restaurants was really nice with awesome service from the waiters. The Theater was also ok and provided various of artists, real proffesional ones. The solarium was humid but not that warm at all, which was a ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Great trip with some buts.....

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Mimiya11
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Transatlantic, second time on the Apex and over 10th time on Celebrity. The ship is beautiful, huge and was crowded all the time. In that regard, we were so happy that we booked a sky suite. The retreat was our haven on all sea days, and for pre dinner drinks, and afternoon snacks. But for those in a suite, your "butler" with a new title, is now a cabin attendant with a ...
Sail Date: November 2023

The Good, The Bad, The Just Plain Weird

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Tybro
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

THE FOOD: The food on this ship was, overall, the best I've seen in 30 years of cruising. Even the Oceanview (buffet) was great. Not every single item was to my liking, but there was always something delicious available to eat. We ate at Blue, Luminae, Eden and Raw on 5, and Oceanview, and every meal I had was ranked from good to great. The crab cake and beef wellington in Eden are the best ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cruise from hell

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Blackjack007
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had to change rooms three times due to noise above our cabin. Theater was too small for the number of guests on board. My wife and I had to sit apart due to lack of seats. Too many people with long lines everywhere. The infinity balcony was a large window that opened halfway. Very disappointed in design of ship. In Oceanview cafe seats were hard to get and we returned to our cabin to eat. ...
Sail Date: November 2023

A few great things a bunch of lousy things

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Becazican52
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

On a transatlantic cruise on celebrity apex. I’ve been on almost 2 dozen cruises. Celebrity was one of my favorites, Oceania being my favorite for bang for you buck. First my positives the food is delicious. The entertainment is great. Getting juice or pastries in the morning is extremely hard as they will stop at a table next to you and completely ignore you or stop by your table and giving ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Excellent

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Ootacamund
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first time on a Celebrity ship and it was a great experience. Everything was top notch especially the entertainment and the cabin. Really enjoyed walking the figure-eight track and the stabilizers are fantastic. I really think some of the criticism I’ve read in these reviews is not accurate. We would definitely choose this ship again. The lectures were very interesting and were part ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Nanny on deck 5 has full use of Yacht Club

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on MSC Seashore

J Yacht Cruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We embarked on 27th October 23 in Marseille. On arriving at 11am at port we were surprised to find the ship wasn't there, our booking only showed sailing at 6pm so a little surprised, however it arrived at 12pm and we checked in Yacht Club desk shortly after and were on board at 1.30pm in time for lunch. Only as we decided not to wait for a butler incase we missed out. This was our 5th Yacht Club ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Inside Stateroom

Enjoyable

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Symphony of the Seas

D.McDonald
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Wedding anniversary trip, seen so many places of interest, great way to see different cities, 6 ports of call, booked our own excursions, ship is wonderful and our balcony cabin was lovely, One gripe would be we encountered some rude people,at buffet who did not seem to notice others waiting in orderly fashion and just stepped in front of other passengers with no regard for manners. Lots of large ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Disappointing food, great ship

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Symphony of the Seas

dawoz
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

First the good: The ship is huge and awesome. Felt like we were in a large hotel. Minimal sway on the “rough days”. Room a Central Park balcony was clean and had plenty of storage. Zero wind and nice music in the evening from the band playing in Central Park. Some random things I really disliked in no particular order: Upon unpacking, our cabin steward told us they no longer ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with children

Bigger not necessarily Better

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Wonder of the Seas

Babs960
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this ship because it was new, Oasis class and leaving from one of our favorite cities, Barcelona. The ship itself is beautiful, as only Royal Caribbean can do. It seems longer and wider than other Oasis Class ships like Symphony, Harmony , Oasis and Allure. Our crossing had 400+ passengers. Lots of Europeans, and a very small number of children. We also had over 250 Pinnicle status ...
Sail Date: October 2022

