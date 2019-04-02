We’ve spent the last year “comparing” luxury cruise lines, sailing in the Retreat on Celebrity several times (including the maiden voyage of the new Ascent) and testing out Regent’s brand new Seven Seas Grandeur . . . While we enjoyed them all, we believe our 2 voyages on Seabourn Ovation to be significantly better in almost every respect. The Ovation, launched in 2018, was the “oldest ship” we’ve ...
Choose this cruise in 2020 as liked the itinerary and the idea of crossing Atlantic. Unknown to the joining 500 in Barbados on 18 & 19 March the ship already had Civif amongst guests who had finished Caribbean sector, the Crew especially waiting staff etc and booked Entertainment. Getting to ship however was like the Crystal Maze. Totally understand P&O wanting to create a safety bubble of guests ...
Have traveled with Silversea on over 20 cruises now, on most of the ships. The last time we traveled this ship was Christmas 2018. Only 4 stops, so most were sea days, however lack of any 'activites' most days and only 1 day where we were provided with an 'extra' food offering on pool meant our group were rather bored. La Terezza has stopped providing a 'restaurant' drink to start the meal and ...
We chose this cruise (Barbados to Malta) because it seemed like the cruise of a lifetime & ship pictures were lovely.
We understandably had a PCR test and an airport antigen test before leaving the UK (Gatwick) to create a 'Covid bubble' i.e. only allowed to travel if results negative. This made us feel safe.
We got onboard on the evening of 18th March and the ship seemed to live up to ...
The cruise itself was great. The rooms are large and well appointed, and the food is overall pretty excellent. It's amazing that we were at sea for more than a week, and yet they were still able to provide outstanding fruits and salads. The Thomas Keller restaurant is intimate and outstanding and worth doing at least once during the cruise, and there's no extra charge.
The service was very ...
This one fit a particular time frame .We only had the first leg of 11 days . Had never had a chance to take a Seabourn cruise before . Very happy .They couldn't do enough for us .Came up with an extension cord for the C Pap machine . Stocked fridge and bar had a full liter of good vodka .Svedka , I think . Mixers, beer , champagne . Room stewardess was always ready to go . Dinning room had some ...
Our fourth transatlantic since 2013, Crystal Serenity, 2014 Seabourn Quest and 2016 Regent Explorer.
We embarked in Barbados, easiest we have ever experienced, from arrival at the dock to boarding took ten minutes. Stateroom was available ten minutes after our 2.00 PM boarding.
We had a stateroom forward on deck four, no balcony but a nice big window. First time without a balcony but we did ...
The ship its self was modern clean with an impressive stairway and delivered what was expected from this class of ship .
We purchased the Aurea package which gave you some extras like free drinks, package massage, my choice dining and free access to deck 18
Dining was the first problem, a high standard was expected from the team as the previous two cruises delivered this but , quality of ...
We have traveled to Caribbean previously in 2017 on MSC Fantasia and had a wonderful time. It was a fly cruise.
This time we flew out to Caribbean on Virgin Atlantic and this was a very pleasant experience.
We decided to do a different cruise in as much as we flew to Barbados and then after On our arrival in Bridgetown we had a very pleasant surprise. As we got off the aircraft we found ...
We have pretty much been on all cruise lines and so we were keen to try MSC as they are now using the English ports and are keen to attract the British market. We were excited to try a new cruise line and had high hopes of a great experience. We were disappointed. The ship is very glitzy but has very little comfort. Sun beds were the worst on any ship and a lot of the chairs at the garden bar ...