Barbados to the Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
64 reviews

1-10 of 64 Barbados to the Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Needs tweaking but not on my dime

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Explora I

sunnysideup5
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just returned from the above cruise. What drew me to it initially was that it was a new ship with modern styling (no beige wood or colour in sight) and of course the prospect of some winter sun. This will be a very candid review (obviously only my opinion). The positives: Lovely ship as expected from the marketing. All the staff were excellent - polite and willing to help with any question or ...
Sail Date: January 2024

Injured between tender and ship; unsafe operation of tender

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seabourn Odyssey

CAlgee
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Had previous safe trips but this one was horrible. Not only injured but upon return home was advised by ship insurance carrier that we required tons of previous medical information in order to obtain satisfaction for injuries and loss of ship use for 10 days after injury. Tender was ordered to stop operations after my injury but should have happened in advance. Lack of security to stop Tender ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Think twice before booking with Seabourn

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seabourn Odyssey

Poppyprincess
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Honeymoon We had a PH for 4 weeks. My parents joined us on 4th Jan. My 82 old mum was ill for the last days of the trip and was disembarked by ambulance to a hosp in Barbados on 18/01 thereby missing flt back to the UK. My 83 old dad has dementia. My mum was discharged today and has been pronounced fit to fly by the doctor after suffering with pulmonary congestion. My problem is this, we booked ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Well looked after

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Mein Schiff

debsy60
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We picked this cruise for a few reasons. The dates were perfect, the price was good and who doesn't want two weeks in the Caribbean. Was slightly concerned as I have food allergies, but I have to say, the chef was amazing. He made sure that everything I ate was safe for me to do so. 10/10 definitely, even had my own bread made for me.. can't thank him enough. Really excellent embarkation and ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Disappointing!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Marella Explorer

Chrissie21again
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise because we enjoyed our Caribbean cruise on Discovery last year. Our main grumbles were with the poor quality restaurant food and the shambolic service in the Latitude. The food presentation was poor and the meals didn’t resemble any level of quality that one would expect from a restaurant. Adjacent dirty tables were never cleared until required by other diners. Service was ...
Sail Date: February 2019

i love the discovery, but only needs a few changes.

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Marella Discovery

jewelosa1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I love this ship, the staff are lovely, the ship is beautiful. there's lots of choice food and drinks. the only things i didn't like is the 2 jacuzzi's in the indoor pool, they never worked av been on 2 cruises with discovery, and each cruise i've not seen them work yet. and i just wish when you travel to a colder place like Norway or Russia the pools were heated, you pay all that money and can't ...
Sail Date: April 2018

Brilliant cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Marella Discovery

another happy cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

12th cruise, first time on a TUI ship. Excellent itinerary. Had to wait on the runway for 95 mins as the plane wings had to be de-iced. No drinks were offered, a very poor show. Overall the cruise was fantastic with no major complaints . We had most of our evening meals at Gallery or Gallery 47. We always went at around 6-6:30 never queued and only once there was no room at the Gallery, so ...
Sail Date: March 2018

Fred Olsen-losing the plot

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Braemar

Portreathboy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed with Fred Olsen on the Braemar. We are not usual Olsen guests, probably slightly too young in our early fifties! we prefer more modern vessels. There are a number of issues; The ship is tired, built in 1968 she shows her age, no amount of tinkering or refits will hide this. Loyal customers talk about how friendly it is, how they love the smaller ships, but they don't have the ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Cabin

Very disappointed

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Braemar

Steve and sue
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

30th anniversary .spoilt by inferior cabin.not reaching Jamaica.there was unrest but the captain said Ochoa Rios safe but weather was poor this was not the case ,we then had 3 days at sea doing nothing. Santiago unsafe and polluted, Tortola devastated should not of gone very upsetting . Continually being disturbed by captain announcements whilst resting(unimportant announcements.just like ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Twin Inside

A Training Ship!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Seabourn Odyssey

323493
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as we had so enjoyed a fantastic trip with Seabourn Quest in 2016. We wanted to skip a month of Winter and be spoilt whilst doing it. To rate it 3 stars seems mean, but the trouble is parts of the cruise were 2 star and parts were 4, never did it achieve the 6 stars it clams to be! Embarkation was a little shambolic, but it was Barbados, so we were not surprised. ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

