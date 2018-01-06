Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Mein Schiff

We picked this cruise for a few reasons. The dates were perfect, the price was good and who doesn't want two weeks in the Caribbean. Was slightly concerned as I have food allergies, but I have to say, the chef was amazing. He made sure that everything I ate was safe for me to do so. 10/10 definitely, even had my own bread made for me.. can't thank him enough. Really excellent embarkation and ...