My wife and I started cruising with Seabourn in 1999 a few years before Carnival aquired them. We achieved diamond status while watching Carnival slowly choking the life out of the brand with budget cuts. We left Seabourn at the doorstep to the hospice. We weren’t around for the funeral. Carnival recently tried sell the corpse but nobody wanted to buy it. They have resorted to selling off the ...
This was our first Silversea cruise, having been on Seabourn, Azamara , R7S and Viking.
On the positive side , the staff were attentive and the level of service was exemplary. We also were pleased that the dress code was well followed : Even on casual nights everyone was very smart , and the formal nights were a real occasion. (Other cruise lines seem to be letting standards drop).
We are ...
The Silver Whisper is advertised as an upscale ship. I guess it depends on what you are looking for on your cruise. Our voyage in the Caribbean was a great disappointment in many respects. The ship itself it's very nice but not great. . The best thing about the Whisper is the crew. They are outstanding in every way.
Drinks are free and that's great. On the other hand, the food was consistently ...
This was our second cruise on this ship, so we had more understanding about all the food, amenities and services on board . We were very pleased with our first cruise aboard the Royal Princess that we decided to sail on her again . This ship has everything a person could want for a very pleasant voyage . I can't say enough about the eagerness of the crew to provide everything we needed . The ...
This was our 11th cruise and first on Carnival. We sailed out of Barbados. We had some appartment in the middle of nowhere, even the taxi could not find it. Because there where only a few hundred people embarking, this was really fun. No lines, very quick. The cabine was already done before noon. Only the luggage took a while. We where hungry so we went to the lido. The breakfast was just gone, ...
This was our third cruise on Carnival doing this itinerary, and we had a good time as always. Hubby and usually cruise around the end of April/early May to celebrate our anniversary on board, but this time due to the timing of the ship change (Carnival's switching out the Liberty for the Fascination this April) we decided to do a much earlier cruise and bring a few family members along!
We live ...
My husband and I planned this cruise since august 2014. So we were very excited about it. This was our second cruise with the Carnival Liberty. We did our first cruise with our daughter in December 2012. Karl was the cruise director then. We arrived at the port around 11:30 on the embarkation day and by 12:00 we were seated and having a meal. We then went back out and browsed around the ...
We went on the Carnival Liberty from Barbados back in December 2015.The boarding experience was very quick and easy, mainly due to the fact only 150 people boarded in Bridgetown, the rest of the people had boarded in San Juan. Puerto Rico.
The Carnival Liberty was a bit run down in parts but very good in most parts. When we went on Royal Carrabeans Independence of the Seas 2 years ago we used ...
Thankfully we had cruised before, because this would put you off cruising for ever. The ship is "decorated" with so many different materials, textures, colours (we counted approx.11 in the lifts) that it assaults the eyes. The food was absolutely awful, my wife ordered her food and on 3 nights received MOST of what she ordered. I had the flat iron steak one night couldn't cut it due to gristle. ...
the crew hospitality were excellent. I want to give big thanks to Mel and his team (name to long so Mel for short)for the excellent job there done in the room***** (big thanks Mel). The dining staff great people Rey, James, Alann and Ruffeno and team ***** great set of people lovely personalities. Now to the cruised director Mr Fillippa (now sure if its the right spelling) but that man is the ...