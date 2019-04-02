Barbados to Spain Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.2
Average
17 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 17 Barbados to Spain Cruise Reviews

Standards dropping

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
Surreygirl11
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Having had a wonderful experience on Iona 18 months ago we wanted to check out Arvia going to the Caribbean. The experience started badly when we found out we were flying with Maleth Aero - an airline I have never heard of and if I had known this was the airline, it would have certainly put me off booking. The eight hour flight had no in flight entertainment or any duty free service. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Great cruise don't listen to the moaners

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
12cruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Arvia is a fabulous ship with amazing staff , please do not listen to the constant moans & groans from the reviews . The price you are paying for a 2 week break on this brilliant ship is far less than you will pay with any other cruise line , stop with the negatives p&o do not deserve them Food in the main dining room was fine no complaints as was the food in the quays, keel & cow was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Great Ship

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Arvia

User Avatar
Barhamcj
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a last minute grabbed bargain to holiday on a new and very large cruise liner. We were not disappointed. Arvia is a lovely ship with a large number of bars and dining areas. We had a balcony cabin on deck 10 towards the front of the ship. The cabin although perhaps smaller than those we are familiar with, but adequate. Our main complaint was the noise of the toilets being flushed in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

No longer a luxury cruiseline

Review for a Trans-Ocean Cruise on Silver Spirit

User Avatar
Gema
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Have traveled with Silversea on over 20 cruises now, on most of the ships. The last time we traveled this ship was Christmas 2018. Only 4 stops, so most were sea days, however lack of any 'activites' most days and only 1 day where we were provided with an 'extra' food offering on pool meant our group were rather bored. La Terezza has stopped providing a 'restaurant' drink to start the meal and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Tired Old Ship in need of some TLC

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Royal Clipper

User Avatar
cvbanda
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on Royal Clipper in 2014 and loved it. We couldn't wait to go back, so much so, we booked two cruises back-to-back. This time was a VERY DIFFERENT experience. - Blistering paint and rust on ceiling, banged up woodwork, bad stains on carpet, chipped up paint on walls - Malfunctioning toilet (twice). We didn't have a working toilet for 16 hours. We had to use the toilet in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Very bad experience, Very stressful traveling to and from - couldn't wait to get home!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Royal Clipper

User Avatar
Tahiti0909
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This is MY REVIEW Flight were scheduled by Star Clippers travel. My 12:30AM departure flight was cancelled when I arrived at the airport 2 hours early so I was without sleep for over 24 hours! Why didn't they send me day before and do overnight and fly next day to Barbados?? There was no way to speak to the person who does the booking. When I finally arrived around 10PM at night (the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Nice Trip, But Don't Trust Seabourn With Your Valuables

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Odyssey

User Avatar
cruising94114
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise itself was great. The rooms are large and well appointed, and the food is overall pretty excellent. It's amazing that we were at sea for more than a week, and yet they were still able to provide outstanding fruits and salads. The Thomas Keller restaurant is intimate and outstanding and worth doing at least once during the cruise, and there's no extra charge. The service was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Great cruise with a wonderful crew and convivial passengers

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Seabourn Odyssey

User Avatar
Formbyblue
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our fourth transatlantic since 2013, Crystal Serenity, 2014 Seabourn Quest and 2016 Regent Explorer. We embarked in Barbados, easiest we have ever experienced, from arrival at the dock to boarding took ten minutes. Stateroom was available ten minutes after our 2.00 PM boarding. We had a stateroom forward on deck four, no balcony but a nice big window. First time without a balcony but we did ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Ship all glitz and glamour no comfort

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on MSC Preziosa

User Avatar
Jennypan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have pretty much been on all cruise lines and so we were keen to try MSC as they are now using the English ports and are keen to attract the British market. We were excited to try a new cruise line and had high hopes of a great experience. We were disappointed. The ship is very glitzy but has very little comfort. Sun beds were the worst on any ship and a lot of the chairs at the garden bar ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Frustrating Practices

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on MSC Preziosa

User Avatar
Tatey14
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The ship its self was modern clean with an impressive stairway and delivered what was expected from this class of ship . We purchased the Aurea package which gave you some extras like free drinks, package massage, my choice dining and free access to deck 18 Dining was the first problem, a high standard was expected from the team as the previous two cruises delivered this but , quality of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Barbados to Spain
Barbados to Spain Royal Clipper Cruise Reviews
Barbados to Spain Royal Clipper Cruise Reviews
Barbados to Spain Silver Wind Cruise Reviews
Barbados to Spain Silver Spirit Cruise Reviews
Barbados to Spain Arvia Cruise Reviews
Barbados to Spain Seabourn Odyssey Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.