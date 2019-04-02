Having had a wonderful experience on Iona 18 months ago we wanted to check out Arvia going to the Caribbean. The experience started badly when we found out we were flying with Maleth Aero - an airline I have never heard of and if I had known this was the airline, it would have certainly put me off booking. The eight hour flight had no in flight entertainment or any duty free service. The ...
Arvia is a fabulous ship with amazing staff , please do not listen to the constant moans & groans from the reviews .
The price you are paying for a 2 week break on this brilliant ship is far less than you will pay with any other cruise line , stop with the negatives p&o do not deserve them
Food in the main dining room was fine no complaints as was the food in the quays, keel & cow was ...
This was a last minute grabbed bargain to holiday on a new and very large cruise liner. We were not disappointed. Arvia is a lovely ship with a large number of bars and dining areas. We had a balcony cabin on deck 10 towards the front of the ship. The cabin although perhaps smaller than those we are familiar with, but adequate. Our main complaint was the noise of the toilets being flushed in the ...
Have traveled with Silversea on over 20 cruises now, on most of the ships. The last time we traveled this ship was Christmas 2018. Only 4 stops, so most were sea days, however lack of any 'activites' most days and only 1 day where we were provided with an 'extra' food offering on pool meant our group were rather bored. La Terezza has stopped providing a 'restaurant' drink to start the meal and ...
We sailed on Royal Clipper in 2014 and loved it. We couldn't wait to go back, so much so, we booked two cruises back-to-back.
This time was a VERY DIFFERENT experience.
- Blistering paint and rust on ceiling, banged up woodwork, bad stains on carpet, chipped up paint on walls
- Malfunctioning toilet (twice). We didn't have a working toilet for 16 hours. We had to use the toilet in ...
This is MY REVIEW
Flight were scheduled by Star Clippers travel. My 12:30AM departure flight was cancelled when I arrived at the airport 2 hours early so I was without sleep for over 24 hours! Why didn't they send me day before and do overnight and fly next day to Barbados?? There was no way to speak to the person who does the booking.
When I finally arrived around 10PM at night (the ...
The cruise itself was great. The rooms are large and well appointed, and the food is overall pretty excellent. It's amazing that we were at sea for more than a week, and yet they were still able to provide outstanding fruits and salads. The Thomas Keller restaurant is intimate and outstanding and worth doing at least once during the cruise, and there's no extra charge.
The service was very ...
Our fourth transatlantic since 2013, Crystal Serenity, 2014 Seabourn Quest and 2016 Regent Explorer.
We embarked in Barbados, easiest we have ever experienced, from arrival at the dock to boarding took ten minutes. Stateroom was available ten minutes after our 2.00 PM boarding.
We had a stateroom forward on deck four, no balcony but a nice big window. First time without a balcony but we did ...
We have pretty much been on all cruise lines and so we were keen to try MSC as they are now using the English ports and are keen to attract the British market. We were excited to try a new cruise line and had high hopes of a great experience. We were disappointed. The ship is very glitzy but has very little comfort. Sun beds were the worst on any ship and a lot of the chairs at the garden bar ...
The ship its self was modern clean with an impressive stairway and delivered what was expected from this class of ship .
We purchased the Aurea package which gave you some extras like free drinks, package massage, my choice dining and free access to deck 18
Dining was the first problem, a high standard was expected from the team as the previous two cruises delivered this but , quality of ...