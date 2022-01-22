Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

Biggest problem was that the windjammer was closed in the evening so we could not find anything to eat. We have restricted diets and did not go to restuarants to see a set menu. So each night we went to teh little cafe and had fruit and cookies. It might have been useful if they had given advance notice of WJ closure. In fcat the RCI app was showing WJ to be open in evenings - that was right upto ...