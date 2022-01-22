  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Barbados to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
162 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 162 Barbados to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Wish we had waited!

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
whitelawfam
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Like most cruisers, having had cruises cancelled over the past 2 years, my wife and I were eager to get back to our favourite holiday. We booked the cruise leaving from Barbados and visiting a Greneda, the ABC islands and St. Lucia (instead of Trinidad). After a long journey from Glasgow to Bridgetown via Heathrow, we were met with long queues and delays at the airport, which seemed not to be ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Okay but not great

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
UKWLDCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My worst RC cruise was on the Grandeur, I know some people did millions of cruises on her from Baltimore but as an overseas traveller I just felt unwelcome starting from check in when they saw my British passport and asked if I was a visiting entertainer and finishing when no end of cruise excursions were offered. I deliberately booked a cruise from Barbados though and correctly assessed that ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Reasonable but had no dinner

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Akkers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Biggest problem was that the windjammer was closed in the evening so we could not find anything to eat. We have restricted diets and did not go to restuarants to see a set menu. So each night we went to teh little cafe and had fruit and cookies. It might have been useful if they had given advance notice of WJ closure. In fcat the RCI app was showing WJ to be open in evenings - that was right upto ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Grand Suite - 2 Bedrooms

Restrained Luxury

Review for Silver Spirit to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Jerry of San Francisco
10+ Cruises

This was a charter by Atlantis, an all gay cruise. It was advertised as discounted I have always wanted to travel on a Silversea ship & this was a great opportunity to do so. This is not a large ship therefore do not expect lots of entertainment. The casino is very small. This is more about the cruise experience & the ports of call. No grand atrium. No shopping mall. I think there are ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Superior Veranda Suite

considering its age we were on the whole very impressed

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
theoneandonlymrb58
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a review from people travelling from the UK as the procedures do seem to be different depending on where you are travelling from. We found the protocols and procedures unnecessarily complicated. Having to fill in forms both on the RC app and the RC website and the bimsafe app we must have printed out over 50 pieces of paper in total! Saying that it was all worth it. Our ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Great Itinerary - best time to cruise ever.

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
valleybilles
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We loved this itinerary and price so much we booked back to back cruises. Royal Caribbean and the islands didn't disappoint. 12 beaches in 14 days. Some rain but it never lasted for more than a couple of minutes. The food was great and Johnathan ensured we had our usual window seat every night for dinner. Due to low numbers, the Windjammer buffet wasn't open for dinner the first ...
Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Ship's staff makes it a more rewarding experience.

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Raddo
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I choose this cruise as it was a bargain price and everything about it was impressive. The ship may be 20 years old but it looked much younger in appearance and certainly gave the wow factor. The ship's staff whilst remaining professional in their duties treated every passenger like a personal friend and it really added to the overall experience. I really felt at home on board. The main ...
Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Great return to cruising

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
DJBRWN
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have had a great Covid free vacation thanks to Seabourn and their focus on their customers and staff. Although the ship was half full, all restaurants and entertainment were in full swing. We were able to go to all ports and enjoy ourselves in spite of all the protocols. The staff on board were excellent and genuinely happy to be cruising again. Favorite excursions were sailing in Saint Maarten ...
Sail Date: February 2022

HOLIDAY FROM HELL

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
1995CLJ
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

In rather unfortunate circumstances, my partner tested positive for COVID at the cruise terminal in Barbados. We were meant to sail on the 30/01/22 on board Grandeur of the Seas. On our day of boarding we arrived at the port terminal for our allotted time and completed our rapid antigen COVID tests as expected. Unfortunately my partner, tested positive, but I tested negative. A further 2 ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Terrific First Time Cruise on Seabourn

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Verotogo
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise to visit the islands in the Southern Caribbean, especially Grenada, and to experience Seabourn for the first time. The experience was terrific! There were about 200 guests on the Odyssey, which has a capacity of about 450. All guests and crew members were vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 and wore masks. Our veranda suite was attractive and beautifully maintained, as was the ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

