Barbados to South America Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
10 reviews

1-10 of 10 Barbados to South America Cruise Reviews

Viking Octantis - Brazilian cruise

Review for Viking Octantis to South America

User Avatar
bringrose
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Have never been to Brazil and was excited about the experience with the new expedition ships the Viking has developed. As expected Viking is a first class way to travel on any of their fleet of ships. Enjoyed meeting the expedition staff and the incredible informative including seeing/learning about microplastics, seeing the Hangar and Science Laboratory and the (BRUVS) Baited Remote Underwater ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Nordic Balcony

What an Amazon adventure

Review for Braemar to South America

User Avatar
debsway
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My first ever cruise which was a trip with my parents and brother as a special family trip and despite my reservations I really enjoyed cruising. Infact I would go again. We had an inside cabin which was actually not too bad. I missed having no natural light but storage was fine and beds very comfortable. The ship, crew and trips were all excellent and I found very little to criticise. The food ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Single Inside Cabin

Amazing 14 night cruise

Review for Braemar to South America

User Avatar
ChrisLam
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Bucket list cruise to see the Amazon River. The whole experience far exceeded all expectations. First time with Fred Olsen Right from the start everything was very well organised. The staff were all very attentive and it was service with a smile through out the whole cruise. Nightmare journey home not good having to fly from Manaus to Barbados to chance crew and refuel as we couldn't get off ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Amazon cruise lacks shore activities

Review for Silver Whisper to South America

User Avatar
SWFLAOK
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as a means to pursue something different. Having boated on rivers for many years we thought cruising the Amazon would be a good extension of the activity. We looked forward to seeing the cities, wildlife and the notion of seeing piranha fish. Embarkation was very smooth and they lived up to expectations. Our room was clean and well stocked with fruit and beverages. Out ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Silver Suite

Best cruise ever!

Review for Silver Whisper to South America

User Avatar
hotflash1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to try a more upscale cruise line. Everything was more than we had expected. The food was excellent and all the staff everywhere on the ship were friendly, learned ur names and were eager to help. Our Butler was at our service and our room was always very clean and in order. We met some nice people from around the world and made some new friends. I must also mention there were no ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2017

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Pull your socks up Silversea

Review for Silver Spirit to South America

User Avatar
Wendell Rodricks
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed from Barbados to Barbados on the Silver Spirit from 20th November to 8th December 2016 to the Amazon. Silversea is our favourite cruise line and we are loyal Venetian members. However standards have fallen considerably despite there being only 153 passengers on board. Silversea was known for staff who addressed passengers by their names. No more. A fellow passenger proved it after ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2016

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

The Amazon-an amazing experience!

Review for Silver Whisper to South America

User Avatar
fudge
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Day 1 By way of an introduction, we are a middle aged couple (I call 64 middle aged) originally from the UK however, we relocated to a lovely Mediterranean island called Cyprus ten years ago. This is our 6th Silversea cruise we have not cruised with any other cruise line, this is our second time on the Whisper. Monday 24th November: After a long trip from Europe (Cyprus) we finally arrived in ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2014

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

Maiden Amazon Voyage of SeaDream II ...

Review for SeaDream II to South America

User Avatar
bnb521
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It was our first trip on a SeaDream cruise ship... and it was the company's first time (maiden voyage) visiting 'The Amazon.' First, it must be said, the absolutely BEST part sailing with SeaDream are it's wonderful passengers. They are by far the company's greatest asset, and some of the nicest, most fun-loving folks you will encounter on ANY cruise ship. And SeaDream crew members (on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2012

Barbados to Rio on Azamara Journey

Review for Azamara Journey to South America

User Avatar
small ship sailor
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I have cruised 25 weeks primarily on windjammer tall sailing ships. We love the adventure and ability to get to know the other passengers and crew that a tall ship allows. We also have enjoyed cruises on small OAT ships and Grand Circle river boats. We started hearing about Azamara and all reports we read were positive so we decided to give try it thinking that it was a onetime ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2011

Excellent Braemar cruise - hats off to Fred Olsen

Review for Braemar to South America

User Avatar
Bollinger_Babe
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have cruised many times before and this was our third cruise with Fred Olsen. Having enjoyed our two previous FOCL voyages we had high expectations for this one and we were not disappointed. We flew from Manchester to Bridgetown with Thomas Cook airlines and I have to say the whole embarkation procedure, from start to finish, was very streamlined and efficient. Once we'd ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2011

Cabin Type: Balcony Cabin

