Barbados to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Barbados to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Repositioning Cruise.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Marella Discovery

User Avatar
Reebok
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did the repositioning cruise from Barbados to Turkey. The crossing was very good and Captain Ilias looked after us exceptionally. The staff and show team made the cruise. The shows were brilliant as were the 2 guest speakers Mike Reiss and Captain Chris Rigby. Our cabin stewards were fantastic. We had a refurbished cabin on deck 8 inside plus. This cabin was supposed to be for 3 people but ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Enjoyed our Time on Brilliance!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Brilliance of the Seas

User Avatar
degania
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I recently returned from a 12-day Mediterranean cruise out of Barcelona on Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas. The following are some observations and tips that may be of interest to others. Overall, I enjoyed the cruise, the ship and the staff. I have been on higher end cruises before and knew not to expect the same level of service and amenities. With reasonable expectations in mind, I ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2010

Cabin Type: Large Ocean View Stateroom

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Barbados to the Eastern Mediterranean
Barbados to the Eastern Mediterranean Marella Discovery Cruise Reviews
Barbados to the Eastern Mediterranean Marella Discovery Cruise Reviews
Barbados to the Eastern Mediterranean Brilliance of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.