Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Brilliance of the Seas

I recently returned from a 12-day Mediterranean cruise out of Barcelona on Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas. The following are some observations and tips that may be of interest to others. Overall, I enjoyed the cruise, the ship and the staff. I have been on higher end cruises before and knew not to expect the same level of service and amenities. With reasonable expectations in mind, I ...