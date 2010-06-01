We did the repositioning cruise from Barbados to Turkey. The crossing was very good and Captain Ilias looked after us exceptionally. The staff and show team made the cruise. The shows were brilliant as were the 2 guest speakers Mike Reiss and Captain Chris Rigby. Our cabin stewards were fantastic. We had a refurbished cabin on deck 8 inside plus. This cabin was supposed to be for 3 people but ...
I recently returned from a 12-day Mediterranean cruise out of Barcelona on Royal Caribbean's Brilliance of the Seas. The following are some observations and tips that may be of interest to others.
Overall, I enjoyed the cruise, the ship and the staff. I have been on higher end cruises before and knew not to expect the same level of service and amenities. With reasonable expectations in mind, I ...