Barbados Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
522 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 522 Barbados Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews

Wish we had waited!

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
whitelawfam
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Like most cruisers, having had cruises cancelled over the past 2 years, my wife and I were eager to get back to our favourite holiday. We booked the cruise leaving from Barbados and visiting a Greneda, the ABC islands and St. Lucia (instead of Trinidad). After a long journey from Glasgow to Bridgetown via Heathrow, we were met with long queues and delays at the airport, which seemed not to be ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Okay but not great

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
UKWLDCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My worst RC cruise was on the Grandeur, I know some people did millions of cruises on her from Baltimore but as an overseas traveller I just felt unwelcome starting from check in when they saw my British passport and asked if I was a visiting entertainer and finishing when no end of cruise excursions were offered. I deliberately booked a cruise from Barbados though and correctly assessed that ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Reasonable but had no dinner

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Akkers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Biggest problem was that the windjammer was closed in the evening so we could not find anything to eat. We have restricted diets and did not go to restuarants to see a set menu. So each night we went to teh little cafe and had fruit and cookies. It might have been useful if they had given advance notice of WJ closure. In fcat the RCI app was showing WJ to be open in evenings - that was right upto ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Grand Suite - 2 Bedrooms

No longer a luxury cruiseline

Review for Silver Spirit to Trans-Ocean

User Avatar
Gema
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Have traveled with Silversea on over 20 cruises now, on most of the ships. The last time we traveled this ship was Christmas 2018. Only 4 stops, so most were sea days, however lack of any 'activites' most days and only 1 day where we were provided with an 'extra' food offering on pool meant our group were rather bored. La Terezza has stopped providing a 'restaurant' drink to start the meal and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Mislead & Lied To About Covid & Numbers In Quarantine

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Clemancetippy
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Choose this cruise in 2020 as liked the itinerary and the idea of crossing Atlantic. Unknown to the joining 500 in Barbados on 18 & 19 March the ship already had Civif amongst guests who had finished Caribbean sector, the Crew especially waiting staff etc and booked Entertainment. Getting to ship however was like the Crystal Maze. Totally understand P&O wanting to create a safety bubble of guests ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Covid Cruise - P&O allow passengers onto ship riddled with Covid!

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
AFP64
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise (Barbados to Malta) because it seemed like the cruise of a lifetime & ship pictures were lovely. We understandably had a PCR test and an airport antigen test before leaving the UK (Gatwick) to create a 'Covid bubble' i.e. only allowed to travel if results negative. This made us feel safe. We got onboard on the evening of 18th March and the ship seemed to live up to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Restrained Luxury

Review for Silver Spirit to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Jerry of San Francisco
10+ Cruises

This was a charter by Atlantis, an all gay cruise. It was advertised as discounted I have always wanted to travel on a Silversea ship & this was a great opportunity to do so. This is not a large ship therefore do not expect lots of entertainment. The casino is very small. This is more about the cruise experience & the ports of call. No grand atrium. No shopping mall. I think there are ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Superior Veranda Suite

considering its age we were on the whole very impressed

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
theoneandonlymrb58
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is a review from people travelling from the UK as the procedures do seem to be different depending on where you are travelling from. We found the protocols and procedures unnecessarily complicated. Having to fill in forms both on the RC app and the RC website and the bimsafe app we must have printed out over 50 pieces of paper in total! Saying that it was all worth it. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Great Itinerary - best time to cruise ever.

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
valleybilles
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We loved this itinerary and price so much we booked back to back cruises. Royal Caribbean and the islands didn't disappoint. 12 beaches in 14 days. Some rain but it never lasted for more than a couple of minutes. The food was great and Johnathan ensured we had our usual window seat every night for dinner. Due to low numbers, the Windjammer buffet wasn't open for dinner the first ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Dumped on departure day, lower standards, still great staff

Review for Seven Seas Navigator to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
richardwlcardwell
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have sailed many times with Regent. ALWAYS STANDARDS HAVE BEEN HIGH BUT NOT SO MUCH ON THIS CRUISE. still great staff BUT the organisation re travel was lousy. Forced to fly via Heathrow both ways when direct flights available, dumped on day of departure in a beach club that was 1 star and over crowded to a level that was crazy. Put on a minibus with 10 passengers plus all luggage, crammed in ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2022

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Other Cruise Styles from Barbados Reviews
Barbados Cruises for the Disabled Cruise Reviews
