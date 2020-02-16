  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Barbados to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
1443 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,443 Barbados to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Perfection on Steroids

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
bjkrlk
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted secure cruise with easy access from the southeast. Easy requirements that created our bubble. No masks on board for guests. Service, food, and entertainment top-notch. Crew to passenger ratio second to none. Everything was simply perfect. Weather, venues, food, etc . Yes, the were adjustments but nothing unreasonable. Yes, we kept our bubble but you know what - we were safe, we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Fantastic cruise

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
johnthecook
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

we were lucky this must have been the last cruise during the virus outbreak, for those people that could not get to the cruise because of sickness I am very sorry, for those who changed their minds and got a flight home what a treat you missed, it was like new years eve every day, the weather on the crossing could not have been better, the entertainment was fantastic the crew were wonderful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

BARBADOS AND A CRUISE UP THE ATLANTIC! and fcc

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Hil4902
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Flight over was good and so were transfers to ship. Two days in Barbados to visit relatives then back to the ship to find out the ship was going straight back to Southampton due to CVIRUS. Big shame but we really enjoyed our time on board. Always something to do. Brilliant lectures from Tony White - Drug man!! Gym and classes good. Cabin fine, although had restricted view due to life ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Appalling smell

Review for Azura to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Biffothebear
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Several previous cruises with P&O. This one ruined - not because of the cancelled port visits (due to the current virus panic) which the captain handled well - but because the ship stank of sewage. We had paid for a good midship balcony cabin but could not use the balcony because of the constant vile stench of sewage. Public rooms and the promenade deck midship also stank of sewage. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Brilliant Crew

Review for Marella Celebration to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Titch72
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Picked cruise for the places it was visiting and price i.e. Caribbean then on to Europe. Unfortunately the cruise was cut short in Antigua due to coronaviras. We spent 11 days at sea due to this but wasn't bored had pleanty to do new people to meet and have a laugh with them. Could have been more sun beds but they were monitored if left unattended. Daily walks round the decks 5 times was a mile. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Superb crew and wonderful sailing experience

Review for Royal Clipper to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Heather Sk
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the opportunity to travel in a sailing ship. It more than fulfilled our expectations, with the ship travelling under sail for much of the journey. The ship itself is beautifully furnished with wood panelling and brass fittings. The weather was fine throughout so we spent a lot of time on deck, but the public rooms were lovely and very relaxing. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Carabbean Cruise

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Belle dixon
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our very first cruise, chosen to celebrate our golden wedding anniversary. So went for what we considered the best of everything. Including a suit which included a butler service. The service throughout our holiday from our personal butler Santash to the lady cleaning our room, Charmaine, could not be faulted. They where so helpful, so professional, so good at their jobs, by the time we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

WOOOOOOOOW

Review for Britannia to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
marches
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Wow, we had such a good time on this ship a holiday truly to remember!! We were on the fly-cruise which left Barbados on the 29th of February for two weeks. First Day Barbados- We went by taxi to the beach we were told a price which we were reassured was return but upon return, we were asked to pay as it didn't include it so be careful!!! As much as they say it's a far distance it isn't a 15 ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

1st Caribbean cruise

Review for Azura to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Norfolk Boy
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise as we had never been to the Caribbean before and it was for my good lady's 50th Birthday, We have done a Med cruise with Celebrity but I have to say I much prefered P&O as a company and the Azura was a much nicer ship than the Celebrity Constelation we sailed on previously, we thought the cruise was good value for money and much cheaper than Celebrity would have been, There ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

This cruise had my name written on it

Review for Marella Explorer 2 to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Bajpole
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it departed from Barbados on February 16th and my birthday was the next day. My husband and I normally cruise in November and March but this year because it was my 65th birthday we decided to sail earlier. With all the rumours of coronavirus we thought we would get a vacation before the pandemic set in, never really expecting anything so serious. Needless to say, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

