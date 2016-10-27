4 1/2 stars. We were a couple with a B2 balcony on the E Caribbean cruise and had sailed on sister ship Regatta in Fr Polynesia roughly a year earlier (recommended). I think the 'overview' description of both ships as being smaller and therefore 'quieter' with fewer activities is really useful for first-timers to understand. It's true that the passenger profile skews older but we met (and met ...
This was our second cruise on this ship, so we had more understanding about all the food, amenities and services on board . We were very pleased with our first cruise aboard the Royal Princess that we decided to sail on her again . This ship has everything a person could want for a very pleasant voyage . I can't say enough about the eagerness of the crew to provide everything we needed . The ...