Barbados to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

1-2 of 2 Barbados to the Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Mostly Met Expectations

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Insignia

the6
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

4 1/2 stars. We were a couple with a B2 balcony on the E Caribbean cruise and had sailed on sister ship Regatta in Fr Polynesia roughly a year earlier (recommended). I think the 'overview' description of both ships as being smaller and therefore 'quieter' with fewer activities is really useful for first-timers to understand. It's true that the passenger profile skews older but we met (and met ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Totally Enjoyable

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Royal Princess

Frank rpb
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

This was our second cruise on this ship, so we had more understanding about all the food, amenities and services on board . We were very pleased with our first cruise aboard the Royal Princess that we decided to sail on her again . This ship has everything a person could want for a very pleasant voyage . I can't say enough about the eagerness of the crew to provide everything we needed . The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony

