Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Carnival Legend

My cabin steward, Jayson, was very kind and helpful to me. I told him that it was my very first Carnival cruise. He was been exceedingly helpful in satisfying all my requests, in organizing the bath towels and sneaking in an extra spa robe and only coming to clean later in the day if I wanted it. I inspected my cabin upon embarkation, and I asked him to explain how the balcony furniture worked ...