Baltimore to USVI Cruise Reviews

4.0
248 reviews

1-10 of 248 Baltimore to USVI Cruise Reviews

Cruise line doesn’t care about customer caterers to the privileged

Review for a Bermuda Cruise on Norwegian Sun

Marsha Jackson
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I took this cruise with my family and was very disappointed everyday the food selection was curry this and curry that most of the food was tasteless the buffet set up was very congested didn’t have much to choose from seemed like it was the same stuff over n over for 2 weeks, then I believe the Bingo was rigged because we played bingo it was over at 4:00 went to the room to find the daily planner ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with children

Norwegian Sun Not a Sunny Cruise

Review for a Bermuda Cruise on Norwegian Sun

Rasheen Abdul
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was convenient as it departed out of Baltimore with a 12-day itinerary over the Christmas and New Years Holidays. The food often lacked flavor, served at less-than-optimal temperature (hot cereals served cool). The specialty restaurant was regrettable as the restaurant had no record of our pre-paid dinner reservation even when I produced the pre-booking receipt. The Moderna ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

Norvegian Sun

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Sun

Tom Watson
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We sailed from Baltimore Maryland on this beautiful cruise ship on 12/09/2023, our cruise started at 17:00 PM, we were served lunch and yet, on deck #11 they had a DJ playing music, while we were in Chesapeake Bay. Our cabin was nice and clean, our Stuard did a Great job every day. Concerts and shows every day and evening. Every staff member is very friendly and Respectful. Keep up a Great Work ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Mediocre

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Norwegian Sun

18karat
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise due to its departure port of Baltimore so no flying involved and decent price. Stateroom was fine, a bit dated. Linens need to be replaced as our comforter cover was ripped at the top edge. Towels a bit sandpapery. We ate most meals in the dining rooms. Eggs never quite done, fried potatoes cold and tasteless, beef and chicken extremely tough (including steak in specialty ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Great Destinations; mediocre ship

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Enchantment of the Seas

3Dnight
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had always heard Royal Caribbean was the top of the line when it came to cruise ships. So, we decided, this time, to try one. It was a nice cruise but definitely not a step up from Celebrity or Norwegian. The little things were missing, not many dining venues were offered, requests for dining time changes were frowned upon (and actually made us feel awkward — we were a party of only 2!),…We ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Cabin Type: Grand Suite - 2 Bedrooms

A good ship for those who enjoy cruising on smaller, older ships

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Enchantment of the Seas

Carnival_Splendor45
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

I chose this cruise because I wanted to try cruising on an older, smaller cruise ship with my kids. I saw a relatively cheap cruise from Baltimore, Maryland and booked it. My kids were a little disappointed as they were expecting to go on one of the newer cruise ships, but, nevertheless, they had a great time onboard. We entered the ship in the atrium, which really amazed us. For the size and age ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with children

An Absolute Mess

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Legend

CBR5
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First off, let me say that the staff was wonderful, all of them. The infirmary was staffed with wonderfully caring folks (I had an adverse medication reaction that had NOTHING to do with Carnival; NOT their fault at all). All other faults I mention here are purely at management level & above. The ship itself is an eyesore. Period. Dining is adequate & nothing more. Embarkation was okay, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Cruising

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Enchantment of the Seas

NYRN15
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise as the port was close to where I live some of the time and I have never left from this port either. The ship was not a big ship which I really liked. The staff was exceptionally friendly, could not do enough to make your cruise the very best. The ship was clean and health safety protocols were in place. The food in the Windjammer was good, good variety. I enjoyed the fact that ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

No Longer Loyal to Royal

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Enchantment of the Seas

jbritton
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I've been loyal to Royal Caribbean through six cruises. But for cruise seven, I will be looking elsewhere. Perhaps COVID impacted what played out, or perhaps re-crewing post-pandemic, but overall I was not happy. Main Dining Room food has taken a dive compared to our previous cruises, even though the same basic menu. Food was consistently warm or even cold. Some items that should have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Connecting Ocean View

Somewhat Disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Enchantment of the Seas

linda47
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My friend and I chose this cruise because it sailed out of Baltimore, so we didn't need to fly. This cruise was rescheduled twice. The best thing is that by the time of our cruise, masks were no longer required indoors. Our ship was fully vaccinated. Enchantment is one of their oldest ships and it is in need of refurbishment. Much of the furniture is very dated. We had issues with the sliding ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

