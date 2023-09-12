I took this cruise with my family and was very disappointed everyday the food selection was curry this and curry that most of the food was tasteless the buffet set up was very congested didn’t have much to choose from seemed like it was the same stuff over n over for 2 weeks, then I believe the Bingo was rigged because we played bingo it was over at 4:00 went to the room to find the daily planner ...
This cruise was convenient as it departed out of Baltimore with a 12-day itinerary over the Christmas and New Years Holidays.
The food often lacked flavor, served at less-than-optimal temperature (hot cereals served cool).
The specialty restaurant was regrettable as the restaurant had no record of our pre-paid dinner reservation even when I produced the pre-booking receipt. The Moderna ...
We sailed from Baltimore Maryland on this beautiful cruise ship on 12/09/2023, our cruise started at 17:00 PM, we were served lunch and yet, on deck #11 they had a DJ playing music, while we were in Chesapeake Bay. Our cabin was nice and clean, our Stuard did a Great job every day. Concerts and shows every day and evening. Every staff member is very friendly and Respectful. Keep up a Great Work ...
Chose this cruise due to its departure port of Baltimore so no flying involved and decent price.
Stateroom was fine, a bit dated. Linens need to be replaced as our comforter cover was ripped at the top edge. Towels a bit sandpapery.
We ate most meals in the dining rooms. Eggs never quite done, fried potatoes cold and tasteless, beef and chicken extremely tough (including steak in specialty ...
We had always heard Royal Caribbean was the top of the line when it came to cruise ships. So, we decided, this time, to try one. It was a nice cruise but definitely not a step up from Celebrity or Norwegian. The little things were missing, not many dining venues were offered, requests for dining time changes were frowned upon (and actually made us feel awkward — we were a party of only 2!),…We ...
I chose this cruise because I wanted to try cruising on an older, smaller cruise ship with my kids. I saw a relatively cheap cruise from Baltimore, Maryland and booked it. My kids were a little disappointed as they were expecting to go on one of the newer cruise ships, but, nevertheless, they had a great time onboard. We entered the ship in the atrium, which really amazed us. For the size and age ...
First off, let me say that the staff was wonderful, all of them. The infirmary was staffed with wonderfully caring folks (I had an adverse medication reaction that had NOTHING to do with Carnival; NOT their fault at all). All other faults I mention here are purely at management level & above.
The ship itself is an eyesore. Period.
Dining is adequate & nothing more.
Embarkation was okay, ...
I chose this cruise as the port was close to where I live some of the time and I have never left from this port either. The ship was not a big ship which I really liked. The staff was exceptionally friendly, could not do enough to make your cruise the very best. The ship was clean and health safety protocols were in place. The food in the Windjammer was good, good variety. I enjoyed the fact that ...
I've been loyal to Royal Caribbean through six cruises. But for cruise seven, I will be looking elsewhere.
Perhaps COVID impacted what played out, or perhaps re-crewing post-pandemic, but overall I was not happy.
Main Dining Room food has taken a dive compared to our previous cruises, even though the same basic menu. Food was consistently warm or even cold. Some items that should have been ...
My friend and I chose this cruise because it sailed out of Baltimore, so we didn't need to fly. This cruise was rescheduled twice. The best thing is that by the time of our cruise, masks were no longer required indoors. Our ship was fully vaccinated.
Enchantment is one of their oldest ships and it is in need of refurbishment. Much of the furniture is very dated. We had issues with the sliding ...