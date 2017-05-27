We wanted to cruise over the holidays. and didn't want to fly. We live within a two-hour drive of Baltimore, and read good reviews of American Cruise Lines and its 2018-built ship Constitution. We had been to every port on the itinerary, some multiple times, so thought it would be relaxing.
Food ranged from fair to very good. Some of the best entrees were the lobster mac and cheese for lunch, ...
We had cruised once before with American Cruise Lines and enjoyed it very much. This cruise was even better. The Constitution was only a year in services as opposed to the Queen of the West and it was all clean and sparkly. The food was delicious and varied with emphasis on seafood available fresh from the Bay, it seemed. The wait staff in the dining room were warm, welcoming, and efficient. The ...
This was our second American Cruise Line experience, after loving our first cruise. But this time was definitely not as good. The ship was lovely and our cabin very comfortable. It was the uniformed officers, or managers, on the ship that were the issue. They did not know the itinerary very well and did not properly answer questions. They alway had their heads in their phones. There were many ...
Being seasoned cruisers on ocean sailing lines, we were interested to try out the American Cruise Line's style of cruising the inland waterway enabling us to visit seaside towns that we'd never otherwise see on a big ship. ACL charged a much higher price but offered a lot less for the money. We already were prepared for a smaller ship with less amenities but found it even more lacking in service, ...
While I was born and raised in New York City, my wife had not traveled in this area. She chose this cruise.
I found this cruise to be informative and interesting. I liked the personal attention given by the crew and staff to meeting my needs. I traveled alone with my wife's blessing while my wife remained home and had her gall bladder removed. My role in doing this unexpected solo travel was ...
We chose this cruise because of the new ship and the destinations. This was our fifth cruise with ACL. This one was good but not up to ACL standards as we experienced them before. The ship was nice, clean, and user friendly, with elevator service (a big plus for seniors). The staff was polite and personable, although some needed more training or experience. E.g., we had to ask for fresh towels on ...
We chose this cruise because my husband is a history buff and the theme was the Revolutionary War; also we wanted a small ship experience staying in protected waters where I would never lose sight of land! The ports we visited were significant during the Revolutionary War but we had a bonus on this cruise. Dr. Harold Cones, Jr. was our lecturer who is also a biologist. We learned some things ...
This was the first cruise of the Constitution and lasted for 10 nights as we cruised around the Chesapeake Bay. I think the highlight for most people on board was getting to visit Washington D.C., even though I really loved Yorktown. We saw the Yorktown battlefield and shopped in the pretty area right around the ship's dock. The Constitution was built in Maryland (surprise!!) and it felt like a ...
I had never been in this area. It was a good introduction to this part of our United States.
I leaned so much about the area and the American Revolution from the lectures and then seeing the areas.
The Captain and crew were very friendly. They learned the names of most of their travelers and actually took time to visit when they were free to do so.
The food was fantastic. Each item was ...
Chose this cruise to visit Tangier Island, Williamsburg, Annapolis and other small communities along the Virginia and Maryland shores. The food is always wonderful with accommodations made for dietary needs. There is always a riverlorian or someone knowledgeable in the areas visited on board to lecture and impart wonderful histories and stories. The evening entertainment has, for the most part, ...