I chose this cruise as the port was close to where I live some of the time and I have never left from this port either. The ship was not a big ship which I really liked. The staff was exceptionally friendly, could not do enough to make your cruise the very best. The ship was clean and health safety protocols were in place. The food in the Windjammer was good, good variety. I enjoyed the fact that ...
I've been loyal to Royal Caribbean through six cruises. But for cruise seven, I will be looking elsewhere.
Perhaps COVID impacted what played out, or perhaps re-crewing post-pandemic, but overall I was not happy.
Main Dining Room food has taken a dive compared to our previous cruises, even though the same basic menu. Food was consistently warm or even cold. Some items that should have been ...
My husband and I were previously booked on a 12-night Southern Caribbean cruise sailing 3/6/21 on the Enchantment. Well we all no what the pandemic has done to the cruising industry these past two years. Our sailing was cancelled by RCCL. Using our FCC, we rebooked for the same itinerary sailing 3/5/22 on the Enchantment. This trip was so long awaited and absolutely was well worth that ...
My friend and I chose this cruise because it sailed out of Baltimore, so we didn't need to fly. This cruise was rescheduled twice. The best thing is that by the time of our cruise, masks were no longer required indoors. Our ship was fully vaccinated.
Enchantment is one of their oldest ships and it is in need of refurbishment. Much of the furniture is very dated. We had issues with the sliding ...
We have cruised several times on the Grandeur of the years, but after this cruise we both decided, this was the last. We will wait for the Enchantment of the Seas and keep our fingers crossed.
We like cruising our of Baltimore because we don't have to pay for a flight, but I'll fly to California for a cruise before I get on the Grandeur again.
The cabin was a Junior Suite on the stern with ...
Two years in a row in January on the Grandeur is a lot better way to get to warm waters and plenty of sun traveling on a nice ship through choppy waters than the grueling voyage on I-95 in crowded traffic surrounded by crazy drivers.
The boat driver on the Grandeur had some work to accomplish to navigate the heavy weather on this voyage, but they call it an ocean, not a lake - thus one should ...
This sailing on the Carnival Pride was a Journeys trip which means Carnival added several opportunities to meet with the entertainers, wait and cabin staff. They also had special events including the Captain’s Gala (which included free drinks, snacks and live musical entertainment and a Midnight buffet.
We visited Grand Turk, Aruba, Curacao, Martinique, St. Kitts and Tortola over a 14 day ...
We sailed on The Pride from November 3 to 18, 2019. We booked a 14 day cruise, but a storm turned it into a 15 day cruise.
Here is my review of the cruise and our experiences.
The Divine:
The food and service in the main dining room. Carnival served exotic and gourmet food each night. Their fruit soups can only be described as divine. I placed a spoonful of cool soup in my mouth, got a ...
Port of entry Baltimore. Convenience. Good value. Staff excellent in every area. Pizza and burgers excellent. David’s restaurants absolutely wonderful. David’s / Worth the extra expense. Enjoyed the adult pool. Great time to travel. Casino great fun playing three card poker. Staff excellent. Enjoyed snorkeling. Jet ski and zip lining. Enjoyed Grand Turk. Lovely beach. Easy day off and on the ship. ...
I've been on the ship before, and my prior experience was exceptional, although not this time.
I could not believe the quality of food and how much it has gone downhill. We were forced to eat at David's Steakhouse, which was fantastic but at a cost or the Lido deck that was uniformly revolting. We ate a lot of pizza as it's the only food up there that has held it's standard. The Lido Deck ...