Baltimore Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
2987 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 2,987 Baltimore Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Some pros, some cons, mostly average

Review for Carnival Legend to Bahamas

User Avatar
Elmer1212
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Embarkation was fairly smooth considering a coast guard inspection delaying things for a couple hours. Even with the delay we had a drink in our hands by 2:00. Stateroom is the typical balcony stateroom, nothing new and exciting, 5 or 6 channels on the TV. Nick, Toon, Discovery, Nat Geo and Food I believe. 2 channels of continuous bad movies. Only channels available in the sports bar are ESPN ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Not Happy

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Again2022
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Room was very small, Beds made daily but not cleaned, Terrible smell on the Ship, that we were ever told about, 1- Sewer back up on deck 4. 2-Ventalation System, It was terrible. No one would answer our Questions about it, All the way to Nineth floor, and dare not ride the Elevators....Sick one whole day, Headache Eyes burning...The ship itself needs alot of work, very dated and old, sounds like ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

6th Cruise, 2nd Ship

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Valcin
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Compared to The Grandeur, Enchantment is very similar. The decor of the Enchantment is a little more streamiined that that of the Grandeur, but both are beautiful ships. Both are "comfortably formal", which I appreciate. There was an issue of foul odor on our deck, which caused a lot of discomfort, but was finally corrected. The Crew worked 24/7 on the problem. But I realize that this could ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Great crew, great food; disembarking was a disaster

Review for Carnival Legend to Bahamas

User Avatar
justmike57
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the price and the port from which it sailed. All in all, it was a great cruise. We've been to the Bahamas four times, so the ports of call weren't anything new and we only got off at Freeport. We just wanted to cruise since it was our first time since Covid. The crew was spectacular, though it was clear the ship was understaffed. Some bars didn't open or were ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Dissappointed

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
lmillerlj
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Been on many cruises from RC a little disappointed this time from the very casual dress in the dining room on formal night to dirty disgusting floors around inside and outside pools they wiped up water right by the pools but that was it they use to clean the chairs and decks every night our cabin was spotless our room steward did an awesome job I am trying to figure out why you cannot get a ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Cruising

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
NYRN15
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise as the port was close to where I live some of the time and I have never left from this port either. The ship was not a big ship which I really liked. The staff was exceptionally friendly, could not do enough to make your cruise the very best. The ship was clean and health safety protocols were in place. The food in the Windjammer was good, good variety. I enjoyed the fact that ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Traveled with disabled person

No Longer Loyal to Royal

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
jbritton
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

I've been loyal to Royal Caribbean through six cruises. But for cruise seven, I will be looking elsewhere. Perhaps COVID impacted what played out, or perhaps re-crewing post-pandemic, but overall I was not happy. Main Dining Room food has taken a dive compared to our previous cruises, even though the same basic menu. Food was consistently warm or even cold. Some items that should have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Connecting Ocean View

First time cruising from Baltimore

Review for Carnival Legend to Bahamas

User Avatar
cruiseaholic777
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We got a great deal on this cruise. So we figured we would try Baltimore. It is only 4 hours from Pittsburgh. The ship is really nice. The layout is amazing. The theater and the comedy club are on top of each other. The food was good, not great. The service was fantastic. I think the cruise director was one of the best we have ever had (we have been on 28 cruises). Baltimore was one of the easiest ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

She Needs a Refresh

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
MPhipps
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this trip as an alternative to going to Florida around Spring Break & bc we couldn't go see any spring training games. The price was fantastic for the interior cabin we chose. We really just wanted to get away to a bit warmer weather & crash in the Solarium, so the itinerary/cabin combo weren't our primary worries this trip as they sometimes are when booking. I also didn't look to see ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

The 50th anniversary "Sailabration" is really just a "Sell-a-bration"

Review for Carnival Legend to Bahamas

User Avatar
PickyPaul
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Have taken this exact cruise several times. Chose this particular date because of the advertised "special" 50th Anniversary Sailabration events. (It is being offered on several sailings this year) Promises included a "Fun Ship Meetup" at sea as well as a Midnight Buffet featuring ice sculptures and food as it was served 50 years ago. (The web page was changed soon after we entered the "no ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Traveled with disabled person

Other Cruise Styles from Baltimore Reviews
Baltimore Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Baltimore Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews
Baltimore Luxury Cruises Cruise Reviews
Baltimore Gourmet Food Cruises Cruise Reviews
Baltimore Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews
Baltimore Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
