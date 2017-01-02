Review for Carnival Legend to Panama Canal & Central America

We went on an anniversary cruise for our 18th wedding anniversary. My bride's luggage was promptly lost on the ship. After five days of battling with staff it was placed in our cabin, The staff fought me with tooth and nail because it could not have been Carnivals fault. The cabin was over air conditioned and had to be adjusted by staff six different times. Food on the ship is not up to the ...