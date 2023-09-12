We sailed from Baltimore Maryland on this beautiful cruise ship on 12/09/2023, our cruise started at 17:00 PM, we were served lunch and yet, on deck #11 they had a DJ playing music, while we were in Chesapeake Bay. Our cabin was nice and clean, our Stuard did a Great job every day. Concerts and shows every day and evening. Every staff member is very friendly and Respectful. Keep up a Great Work ...
We went on an anniversary cruise for our 18th wedding anniversary. My bride's luggage was promptly lost on the ship. After five days of battling with staff it was placed in our cabin, The staff fought me with tooth and nail because it could not have been Carnivals fault. The cabin was over air conditioned and had to be adjusted by staff six different times. Food on the ship is not up to the ...
We were originally booked for this same cruise in 2021, then COVID happened. We were looking forward to the partial transit of the Panama Canal (we even booked an aft-facing balcony); plus we would celebrate Charlotte's birthday and our wedding anniversary during the cruise. The afternoon before the cruise, we were notified that due to COVID and weather conditions the cruise was shortened from ...
We chose this cruise nearly 2 1/2 years in advance because of it's unique itinerary which included the Panama Canal. It was to be our dream cruise. Turned out to be the cruise from hell. The day before sailing, they cancelled the cruise we booked and replaced it with a shorter cruise that included none of the ports that were on the cruise we booked. They claimed an abundance of caution because ...
We chose this cruise for a Panama Canal experience,& the other ports looked quite interesting. Being interested in art,we were challenged by the decor,displayed on the sight. Heard good reviews about "Journey" cruising ,so decided to give it a go and we were not disappointed!!
We like copper as a embellishment , so we just loved all the copper accents around the ship & the Sea Theme was ...
Cruised before on the Pride, usually doing the Eastern Caribbean. The ship is a medium size ship that hold approximately 2,700 passengers. The ship was renovated in 2014 with Carnivals 2.0 upgrades. The older art that was on the ship was replaced with a more modern try of décor. Guys burger join, Iguana cantina, Red frog bar, Alcoy bar and a sushi restaurant were added. The ship was clean and ...
We chose this cruise because it was on the Pride which is a Spirit-class ship. We love these ships because of the great layout and their smaller size: only about 2000 passengers. We also loved the itinerary because of the visit to Cartagena and the partial transit of the Panama Canal.
The Cruise Director was Steve and he was great, providing us information that we had never gotten before even ...
we took this journey one-way 13 day cruise from Baltimore to Tampa because of it's itinerary, what a great choice. we had been on the Pride abt 8 yrs before and remembered what a not-too-big ship it was. great improvements, small size (2100 guests).
all stops were good. save maybe Cozumel. only because of the irritatingly-narrow gift shop you had to walk thru both ways) and the crowds ...
The ports were great and the way itinerary between ports and sea days was wonderful. I usually get exhausted trying to do 3-4 days straight of visiting ports. Whom ever planned this cruse should be doing more like this one.
I enjoyed the ports and the Panama Canal was very interesting.The excursion offer a variety of options but some port do not offer for those with mobility issues.
The ...
When we decided to go to the Panama Canal (bucket list thing) Carnival didn't have an itinerary that included the canal so we booked on another line. When we saw that the Pride would be making the trip, we changed our reservations for three families to Carnival. We are Carnival people! The staff on the pride were GREAT!. Really enjoyed the extra things that come with a "Journeys" cruise like ...