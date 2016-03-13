Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Pride

I chose this cruise because the port is less than 45 minutes away from home. Before this cruise my longest one was only 6 days so I was hesitant about taking a 14 day. It was an extreme plus to have been on the ship for so long because we had time to really get to know the ship and all the people on it! Let me start by saying that before I got on the ship I though it was going to be full of spring ...