Baltimore to France Cruise Reviews

4.1
Very Good
8 reviews

1-8 of 8 Baltimore to France Cruise Reviews

Great service makes up for dated ship

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Vision of the Seas

The Shadow
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

It's a good thing Royal is planning a new class of small ships as the Vision class is slowly wearing out. In the meantime, the secret weapon of Royal was displayed on this voyage - Exceptional Service - at every venue, every staffer, from Windjammer to MDM to Centrum, to including Guest Services. All of the staff in the Windjammer have been converted from table cleaners to friendly hosts ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

A Bucket List Experience

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Pride

Dr. John from PG County
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This sailing on the Carnival Pride was a Journeys trip which means Carnival added several opportunities to meet with the entertainers, wait and cabin staff. They also had special events including the Captain’s Gala (which included free drinks, snacks and live musical entertainment and a Midnight buffet. We visited Grand Turk, Aruba, Curacao, Martinique, St. Kitts and Tortola over a 14 day ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

The Divine, Great, Good, Meh, and Bad of Carnival’s Pride

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Pride

mscxd
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on The Pride from November 3 to 18, 2019. We booked a 14 day cruise, but a storm turned it into a 15 day cruise. Here is my review of the cruise and our experiences. The Divine: The food and service in the main dining room. Carnival served exotic and gourmet food each night. Their fruit soups can only be described as divine. I placed a spoonful of cool soup in my mouth, got a ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Carnival Pride good value

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Pride

Cyndi Irving
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Port of entry Baltimore. Convenience. Good value. Staff excellent in every area. Pizza and burgers excellent. David’s restaurants absolutely wonderful. David’s / Worth the extra expense. Enjoyed the adult pool. Great time to travel. Casino great fun playing three card poker. Staff excellent. Enjoyed snorkeling. Jet ski and zip lining. Enjoyed Grand Turk. Lovely beach. Easy day off and on the ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Food and beds have gone downhill; pick another boat.

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Pride

theosuperstar
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I've been on the ship before, and my prior experience was exceptional, although not this time. I could not believe the quality of food and how much it has gone downhill. We were forced to eat at David's Steakhouse, which was fantastic but at a cost or the Lido deck that was uniformly revolting. We ate a lot of pizza as it's the only food up there that has held it's standard. The Lido Deck ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Extended Balcony

Out of this World!!!

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Pride

LoveCruisin15
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I chose this cruise because the port is less than 45 minutes away from home. Before this cruise my longest one was only 6 days so I was hesitant about taking a 14 day. It was an extreme plus to have been on the ship for so long because we had time to really get to know the ship and all the people on it! Let me start by saying that before I got on the ship I though it was going to be full of spring ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

Cabin Type: Interior

First Solo

Review for a Caribbean - Southern Cruise on Carnival Pride

WetToes
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As my title says, this was my first solo cruise. I had had this cruised booked for my husband and I. He had been diagnosed with lung cancer earlier, ... and well, he got worse and I cancelled. He passed last May. After I few weeks I rebooked. This was a Journey's cruise. My longest. 14 days was not too long for me. It was lonely at times. I spent most of my days soaking up the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

Pride Upgrades Enjoyable But Smoke, Mediocre Food and Dirty Cabin Wasn't

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Carnival Pride

tdrenth
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We enjoyed our cruise immensely, but not necessarily because Carnival offered such a great ship, crew or experience. We NEEDED a vacation and there would have been little, in the course of a normal cruise, to keep us from enjoying time away from the busy-ness of home. We LOVED the newer layout of this ship as opposed to our other experiences on Carnival ships. That being said, the Pride, even ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2016

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

