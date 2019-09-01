  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Baltimore to the Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.0
Very Good
537 reviews

1-10 of 537 Baltimore to the Eastern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

The Worst Carnival Cruise Everrrr!

Review for Carnival Legend to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
disappointed.com
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

First of all the ship was very outdated. There were rust stains on the ceiling, lamp shades were tattered and torn (I have pictures), carpets faded, etc. I understand the ship is old but definitely needs to be refurbished. There seemed to be no real protocol when it comes to Covid. Not enough opportunities for handwashing, especially in close proximity to food. People were just allowed to touch ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Cabin Type: Interior

Not Proud of the Pride

Review for Carnival Pride to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
marylandfan20794
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Chose this cruise because the port is 20 minutes from home. Been on many cruises and this was the 3rd time on the pride. It will be our last. The ship needs to be placed in dry dock for a complete refurbish. Many areas are rundown and rusty. Windows are filthy. On other ships, I would see crew cleaning external areas while we were in port. Never saw this on the pride. The food has gone ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

TOO MUCH SMOKE/NOT GOOD EXPERIENCE !

Review for Carnival Pride to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
prettiblack
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this cruise because my family wanted to cruise and not have to fly to do it. I had been on this ship before and it was ok. I thought it would be better this time since it was a few years ago since my last trip. SMOKING, SMOKING, SMOKING, I had no idea that carnival allowed smoking on the ship, at almost 4 areas. I was sick the entire time, the smoke caused lung issues and breathing ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Our last Carnival cruise

Review for Carnival Pride to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Shelli
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are a couple in our 60s; this was our 22nd cruise. Our friends came along, and this was only their 2nd cruise. Although we hadn't sailed on Carnival in 8 years, Pride's home port of Baltimore is only a 2-hour drive, so it's very convenient. We've never been huge fans of Carnival (this is our 5th time on Carnival and 2nd time on Pride), but we thought we'd give them one more chance to impress ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Excellent cruise!

Review for Carnival Pride to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Heather6781
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

We had never been on a cruise before, but we're curious enough to give it a shot. So glad we did. We sailed out of Baltimore for the convenience factor. We live about 30 minutes north of Allentown, PA, so the drive wasn't bad at all. Cruise terminal was very easy to get to. Traffic flowed smoothly and all staff were VERY helpful. We breezed right through the security line, no waiting. We sat a bit ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Average

Review for Carnival Pride to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
robinrmills
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The most important take away from my trip is to review your Sail & Sign statement carefully. If you have prepaid for spa treatments, you could get billed again. Your CHEERS doesn't work at the Carnival island of Half Moon Cay. The Cheers program is NOT worth the money. You will spend less if you just pay out of pocket. You can get bored over the course of 7 days. The pools and chairs are ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

Rusty ship with lukewarm food and disinterested staff

Review for Carnival Pride to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
ldt
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise line was chosen by a family member to have a family reunion. Checking onboard in Baltimore was quick and orderly. Once onboard we explored the ship while waiting for our cabin. Once in the cabin, the amount of rust, holes in the steel from rust, and rusted through stiffeners was quite noticeable on our balcony. It was also covered in salt. Needed to use a towel on the hand rail ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Better Than Expected

Review for Carnival Pride to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
jordee
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I took this cruise because it was 45 minutes from my home. It cost $105 to park your car all week. I had an interior cabin with 2 narrow beds. There were 2 of us in the room. There was more than enough closet and storage space for 2 people and plenty of hangers. We had Late Dining, but were able to be changed after the first night to the Early sitting. This was much better for us. We were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Awesome time

Review for Carnival Pride to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
diehl1971
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first cruise and we had a blast. Right from the port of entry the carnival people where polite and very respectful. Once onboard the ship was very amazing. The night dining meals was fantastic. Our waiter bent over backwards to meet our needs. Aba was one of them and the other was Edward. Once we got settled in our room was very clean and the air conditioner worked great. The balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Traveled with children

Pride is the right size ship

Review for Carnival Pride to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
mstuba
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoyed cruising on the Pride. Leaving from Baltimore is a plus. Only a 30 minute drive from home. Check in was a breeze, they had a good system that was quick. Slowed down to take a picture for memories. Boarded ship nlt 1pm and room was ready by 2pm. Met our stateroom steward, Tegum. He kept our room tidy and requests handled in a timely manner. This was our fifth time on the Pride. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony (obstructed views)

