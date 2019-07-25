Just return from our cruise. We had a good time. The crew was perfect, such great service. However the cabin needs lots of love.
Pros
- Service
- Food
- Accessibility
Cons
- Cabin
- Entertainment
SHIP
The size of the ship is perfect. You get around easily. The common rooms are very beautiful. You never feel crowded.
However, it is due for a renewal especially the ...
Booked to travel with friends, who later backed out. Between the Coast Guard and the weather nothing came off as scheduled.departure was delayed by at least 8 hours due to "non-mechanical" problems found during Coast Guard inspection. Arrived in Boston at 4:00 pm and all excursions cancelled. Missed total of 2 ports of call. To their credit the line refunded 2 days of cruise to our on board ...
. A week prior to boarding we got an email that said due to a coast guard inspection don't show up until noon - no big deal. The boat did not leave until midnight The coast guard was interested in some cracks in the center. Non mechanical but you wonder. They canceled all shore tours in Boston. Went to Portland and then to Bar Harbor which they canceled because their "life boats" couldn't ...
We were on this ship 2 years ago going south and weren't really impressed but only went this trip because of the 9 nights we would suppose to be in port 5 days - didn't happen. A week prior to boarding we got an email that said due to a coast guard inspection don't show up until noon - no big deal. The boat did not leave until the following morning. It then didn't pull into boston until 3pm and ...
This was our first Canada New England cruise. If we were to do this again... we would definitely not go in late September or October. The weather is to iffy and uncertain. The Lady G was put to the test this trip. First we were 9 hours late leaving Port of Baltimore. We never got a real honest explanation as to why. Non-mechanical some say, whatever that meant. Then she faced a Category 1 tropical ...
We chose this cruise because we had a discount from Royal Caribbean because the previous cruise we were on we had a flooded cabin on the Allure of the Seas. We also chose this cruise because of the size of the ship. Neither my husband nor I liked the bigger ship, Allure. We preferred the smaller ships. We also liked the time of year and the biggest reason was the ports of call. We were very ...
They have absolutely nothing for the kids to do. Besides the closet sized room for the tots. My daughter is 3 and was nervous about going to the kids section and they wouldn’t even let me walk her in and say goodbye.. ridiculous. No activities.. nothing. Rooms are small. Workers are nice except for a few that seems miserable. Carnival pride is definitely a better choice. Their dining room is ok. ...
Walt Okon =Review of GRANDEUR OF THE SEAS on 5- 14 September 2019 in room Grand Suite #8016
Grand Suite # 8016 is located on the eighth deck, port side (Left Side) of the ship. 1/3 of the way from the bow of the ship. Stateroom Attendant was Dominic Moses. He was excellent in all respects. This room was perfectly clean and set up for us. We use sanitizer wipes on everything and inside every ...
We chose this cruise strictly for the convenience of the port. The port of Baltimore is so convenient, the parking is reasonable, the staff are helpful, and everything is run quite efficiently.. We also wanted to try a different itinerary other than the Caribbean..The New England coast was beautiful and did not disappoint us, but, I guess I was expecting a little more and eventhough I adored the ...
For the price it was a great vacation. We chose the cruise because it left from Baltimore. We have sailed out of Baltimore on the Carnival Pride four times. We enjoyed the cruise itinerary .
The inside room is fine. But there was no place for our luggage. It was either put them in the small closet and leave our shoes out, or put the luggage along side the bed.. Since it was impossible to get ...