Baltimore to Bermuda Cruise Reviews

3.9
511 reviews

Not What We Expected

Review for Carnival Legend to Bermuda

User Avatar
audricandcinder
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to travel to Bermuda. This port was about 6 hours away from our home so we chose this ship. Getting to Port and parking was very easy. Check in for loading was painless. Then we began experiencing issues. Upon arrival at our room we were greeted with fans and furniture upside down. There had been a leak and no one thought we needed to know. We looked for someone to assist us for ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Not satisfied

Review for Carnival Legend to Bermuda

User Avatar
gregory1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Because it was leaving from Baltimore and had a few first time cruisers,Steward was very nice and pleasant but was no housekeeper towels were 3 colors beige,gray and white not his fault bed the first night had a unmaid sheet at the foot of bed so we did'nt know if it was left from last guess dissturbing. Diningroom beautiful servers very nice no one called me by name for the entire cruise we were ...
Sail Date: November 2021

Traveled with children

Grandeur cruise was okay

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
Time_lady
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We went on this cruise because we won a "free" cruise from listening to a time share presentation. (Hubby and I have sailed on Carnival before but this was our first time on Royal Caribbean). By the time we upgraded to a cabin with a view (no balcony) and paid the taxes and fees it was far from free.. Embarkation was a nightmare. We received an email the day before saying the ship would arrive ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Great time

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
CarolEWD
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We picked this cruise due to its leaving from Baltimore. I went with my sister, who lives in Baltimore. Boarding was easy, luggage showed up quickly, got into room at 1:00. Food: Main dining room excellent for dinner. Didnt really spend much time there for breakfast or lunch Windjammer - this is where we had most breakfast and lunch. Buffett wasnt bad except beware the buffet eggs!! ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Terrific Cruise! Outstanding Service

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
vinlyn
10+ Cruises

My husband and I took my parents on this cruise with the intentions that this cruise was all about them. My mom cannot walk that far and I felt a smaller ship would make her cruise more enjoyable for her. The service that we received from the staff was outstanding. My husband and I have been on many cruises and have never had service like we did on this ship. We do feel because we were on a ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Hopefully Carnival is back !!!

Review for Carnival Pride to Bermuda

User Avatar
jofred
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were big Carnival fans but then they got greedy and service and quality went down to the basement. But we came back last year and things had improved-not much but somewhat On the Pride the service was excellent everywhere we went. Our cabin steward Yasa was fantastic. we had cruised with him before on Carnival. He exceeded all expectations of service and being just a great guy. We ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Great time despite hurricane Humberto

Review for Carnival Pride to Bermuda

User Avatar
timbop
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

The Trip: Now that our kids are grown, my wife and I prefer cruising in late August/early September for several reasons - not the least of which is to take advantage of back-to-school while its still warm enough to swim and enjoy the sun. This year was no different, and we knew the risk of booking during hurricane season - despite the fact that we'd been lucky over the previous 4 cruises and ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Extended Balcony

Needs to be dry docked now

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
Traveldiva75
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Outdated boat with outdated activities and entertainment, if you are over 75 you will have a decent time as the boat is small. The entire boat looks like the it is straight out of the 70’s... with outdated furniture and carpet. The bathrooms smelled like mold and mildew and using it just adds to the gross smell. The boat is past due for dry dock. I’m a bit surprised this is a Royal Caribbean boat. ...
Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite (No Balcony)

Boat broke ... minimal refunds?

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
bigpig59
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I chose this particular cruise to take my son for his birthday/Christmas combined as his present. I had also booked him to do the deep sea fishing in Bermuda. We were both super excited as neither of us had been to Baltimore (so we arrived a day early to see some sights) and neither of us had been to Bermuda. We arrived on 8/30/19 and checked into a hotel, walked to the Inner Harbor for dinner ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Great little cruise

Review for Grandeur of the Seas to Bermuda

User Avatar
Bks26
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I choose this cruise for convenience as I live in Maryland and it was close to my birthday. Me and my girlfriend are both in our 30s and had a great time. Service on ship was excellent wether your talking about the MDR our room stewards etc.. We ate at chops and it was delicious we’re on the other royal ships we have been in. Izumi was also good we have eaten on other ships and then experience ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

