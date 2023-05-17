  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Baltic Sea River Cruises Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
329 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 329 Baltic Sea River Cruises Reviews

Third time was not a charm

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

Mbogin
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

On this our third Viking River Cruise, we were unexpectedly disappointed and absolutely regretted our purchase. To begin, this nine day cruise itinerary already included four nights in hotels (2 Prague and 2 Berlin). When we were on the ship, the majority of time we were docked. In the five nights on board we sailed for less than 18 hours total. The included itinerary was very thin. While many ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Magical Cruise, One of Best Ever

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

Intlxpatr
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

As former cold warriors, we chose this cruise to visit places we had been forbidden to travel while serving in what was West Germany. On our way to the ship, our very first thrill - walking across the Glieniecke Bridge, the bridge of spy exchanges near Sans Souci and Cecilienhof. It was cold and snowing. There was little traffic. It was the thrill of a lifetime. From beginning to end, our trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Delightful Elbe River cruising

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

BVI sail
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our second Viking river cruise following up on the Grand European. The smaller Astrild was much more intimate than the normal long ship. There were 95 passengers on our cruise, and it was very easy to get to know folks. The crew was outstanding in all areas. Our room attendant kept our cabin spotless and our favorite waiters went above and beyond to please. The food was delicious and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Not the best river cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Victor Hugo

Eagel
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

The ship was spotless and the crew was great. This is a French company and most of the guests were French. There were Americans ans Brits also on the cruise. The room was very small but I assume that since the ship traveled canals and went through very narrow canals things had to be tight. The public rooms were really nice and spacous. For non Euopeans, all the tours were included. After we left ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Exceptional Trip Despite Low Water in the Elbe!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

Mini Mamma
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this trip because we wanted to visit the selected destinations and learn much more about the life and history of Prague, the eastern portions of Germany and the fascinating city of Berlin. We chose Viking because of the wonderful job they did for us on our two previous trips, and we know they can make a trip great even IF the ships do not move on the rivers. Yes, we had this happen when ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Very disappointing

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

2ARTS
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

When we booked, we were told that they don’t cruise the Elbe after mid-July because the water levels in the Elbe made it impossible for the ships to sail. The day before our departure from home we received an email saying the water was too low, and we would be brought to the Viking Astrild for 2 nights, where we had a lovely view of the river. We were then transported to the Viking Beyla for 3 ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Wonderful Cruise with Great City Stays

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

MostlyLegal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed twice with Viking before in Europe and knew pretty much what to expect. We were not disappointed. Viking runs a very professional organization designed to provide a quality vacation. The Astrild was purpose built for the Elbe, which is not a vast river and is a bit off the beaten path. As such, there are only two decks and no elevator. (Something to consider if mobility is an ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Wonderful trip on the Elba, in Prague, and in Berlin

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

MostlyLegal
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed twice with Viking before in Europe and knew pretty much what to expect. We were not disappointed. Viking runs a very professional organization designed to provide a quality vacation. The Astrild was purpose built for the Elbe, which is not a vast river and is a bit off the beaten path. As such, there are only two decks and no elevator. (Something to consider if mobility is an ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Excellent trip

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Astrild

HCCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I had traveled on VIking on other time, and liked the itinerary of this trip. It was well planned with great excursions. The food was excellent and the staff were great. The excursions went off without a hitch. Each one was very informative and interesting. We especially enjoyed learning about Martin Luther. The entertainment on board was good and we enjoyed his music selections. Very ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Perfect Introduction to Cruising

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

Lilacs1954
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

My husband and I are usually independent when it comes to vacations and we usually fly to Europe, rent a car, and manage our own itineraries and visits to places of interest. We had heard of Viking Cruises for many years and while we would never book a cruise on a large 'floating city', the size and scale of the river cruise ships seemed to be manageable for us. We had originally booked this ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
River Cruises Cruise Reviews to the Baltic Sea on Other Cruise Ships
Viking River Cruises Viking Atla Cruise Reviews for River Cruises to the Baltic Sea
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.