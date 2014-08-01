  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Baltic Sea Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

4.2
43 reviews

1-10 of 43 Baltic Sea Expedition Cruises Cruise Reviews

Amazing cruise of British Isles

Review for Maud to Baltic Sea

ManxMom
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We had done a fantastic Norwegian Coastal Cruise/ Northern Lights with Hurtigruten 5 years ago. We so admired the focus on science, shore experiences and excellent food. The British Isles cruise offered even more off-boat excursions and the varied talents of the expedition guides made for a lifetime of memories. The offerings gave very active guests plenty of stimulation while also offering ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Brilliantly enjoyable........great voyage, staff and crew

Review for Maud to Baltic Sea

stonedead278
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

An expedition, not a cruise, with many scientific experts on board to help, talk and lecture, with their own areas of expertise. Particularly good if you were interested in bird and sea wildlife and the geology of our country / islands. We were travelling to some remot'ish islands and taking into account all safety issues they managed to get us to land at all the destinations. All bar about ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Endeavor Cruise 34 days from Reykjavik to Lisbon

Review for Crystal Endeavor to Baltic Sea

SkinnyBill
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very nice ship with an outstanding crew. Our trip was enjoyable but lacked much of what Crystal promoted about this new expedition ship. There were no helicopters, no submersible, underwater cameras were not in use and they were only experimenting with the gimbal camera. Almost all that the ship offered in terms of stops could have been completed on their larger ships at a much lower cost. Our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Not luxury at all!

Review for Le Dumont d'Urville to Baltic Sea

Cekcek
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Great WiFi and easy to get on and off the boat, great butter and cheese...other than that is was like being on a geriatric prison boat. Same food everyday Extremely minimal service Small Dark rooms with the toilet separate from the sink. No bars to sit at No comfortable seating Morose staff Not enough staff 2 hours to eat each meal and then nothing else... Very little to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Food was amazing!! Clean ship with nice evening entertainment.

Review for Le Dumont d'Urville to Baltic Sea

camk
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Negative was the english lectures which were poor and limited. As this is a french ship, there was separate lectures for the french-speaking. All announcements were in dual languages. French passengers were friendly but we did not socialize together because of our large group. Staff was friendly. I would go again on this cruise line just because of the food. The pastry chef was outstanding. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Wonderful Alumni Cruise

Review for Le Dumont d'Urville to Baltic Sea

dlyons4937
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Ponant cruise lines chartered the Le Dumont D'Urville to Thomas P Gohagan & Co. who then marketed the Baltic Sea cruise primarily through college/university alumni offices, Smithsonian Journeys, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Philadelphia Council on World Affairs, etc. So the cruise passengers were members of the various alumni groups and marketing organizations and each of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Could we please stop time?

Review for Le Laperouse to Baltic Sea

deborah hoyle
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

In August, 2018, we first cruised along the coast of Croatia on Le Lyrial. It was fabulous-great weather, beautiful scenery with clear bright skies and turquoise waters. Our choice to do the Laperouse cruise was in part due to coordinating it with the end of the Croatian cruise on Le Lyrial. We had a wonderful week in between the two cruises in Portugal before embarking on Le Laperouse. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Excellent Nat Geo Lindblad cruise

Review for National Geographic Orion to Baltic Sea

44cruises
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have cruised over 50 times and were looking for different ports. This one was called Across the Baltic to Scandinavia. The National Geographic and Lindblad experts were excellent. Each day had a choice of two or three tours, all included, and sometimes in both morning and afternoon. Before we went, we saw a discussion on whether wine would be included with dinner. It is and they are ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

All the pleasures of a sea journey without the grim trappings of a cru

Review for Nordnorge to Baltic Sea

Belinda Jane
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I had been meaning to travel with Hurtigruten for some time and wanted to visit Norway in winter, having been in summer several times. Being on the Nordnorge felt like being part of a small community. The staff were really friendly and the food excellent. I don't eat meat and was offered fish or vegetarian options. The staff seemed genuinely interested to hear if I liked the choice. The buffet at ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2015

Beautiful Scenery, Natural Beauty, Disappointing Hurtigruten Cruise

Review for Richard With to Baltic Sea

nyc-cpw
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We booked our cruise in New York City with a Hurtigruten Representative on the Richard With. We were not told about several things in advance as follows: Wine Package Water package Free single supplement. Lack of entertainment of any kind on board. (In fact we were told that there was live music in the lounge.) As soon as you step on board the ship you are given a hard sell about the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2014

