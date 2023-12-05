Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Regatta

Just as introduction: I like Oceania's smaller ships a little bit better than their bigger ones, but mostly we choose by itinerary. We're Oceania regulars, but occasionally cruise on Viking Ocean, which we also love. We've also cruised about 4 times on other ships. We were happy to find that Oceania's quality had not gone down in the year plus it had been since we had last cruised. The ...