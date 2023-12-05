  • Newsletter
Bali to UK Cruise Reviews

3.3
Average
3 reviews

1-3 of 3 Bali to UK Cruise Reviews

Lovely cruise but entertainment was poor

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

Justhattie
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Beautiful ship with lovely staff and excellent food but the entertainment fell short of what we’ve experienced with Regent on past cruises. Constant changes to the entertainment programme. They repeated performances and also made numerous cancellations. This was a 17 day cruise with no deck parties and there appeared to be a lack of direction from the cruise director and his wife. The ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Nice cruise

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

sunlover57
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First time with Regent. Lovely ship and great cruise from Bali to Sydney. Cyclone went thru Cairns so all excursions cancelled at that port. Downgraded to category 1 so we really had no effects while at sea. Have cruised over a dozen times with others lines, first time with Regent. Nicest and largest room ever, plenty of storage, great room service except when we had to quarantine for 12 ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Concierge Suite

Wonderful Way to Spend Christmas & New Years

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on Regatta

roothy123
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just as introduction: I like Oceania's smaller ships a little bit better than their bigger ones, but mostly we choose by itinerary. We're Oceania regulars, but occasionally cruise on Viking Ocean, which we also love. We've also cruised about 4 times on other ships. We were happy to find that Oceania's quality had not gone down in the year plus it had been since we had last cruised. The ...
Sail Date: December 2019

