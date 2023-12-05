Beautiful ship with lovely staff and excellent food but the entertainment fell short of what we’ve experienced with Regent on past cruises.
Constant changes to the entertainment programme. They repeated performances and also made numerous cancellations.
This was a 17 day cruise with no deck parties and there appeared to be a lack of direction from the cruise director and his wife. The ...
First time with Regent. Lovely ship and great cruise from Bali to Sydney. Cyclone went thru Cairns so all excursions cancelled at that port. Downgraded to category 1 so we really had no effects while at sea. Have cruised over a dozen times with others lines, first time with Regent. Nicest and largest room ever, plenty of storage, great room service except when we had to quarantine for 12 ...