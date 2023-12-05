Review for a South Pacific Cruise on Seven Seas Explorer

First time with Regent. Lovely ship and great cruise from Bali to Sydney. Cyclone went thru Cairns so all excursions cancelled at that port. Downgraded to category 1 so we really had no effects while at sea. Have cruised over a dozen times with others lines, first time with Regent. Nicest and largest room ever, plenty of storage, great room service except when we had to quarantine for 12 ...