Bali to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
31 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 31 Bali to Australia & New Zealand Cruise Reviews

Nothing Like Prior Viking Cruises

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Tommy Highes
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

After we canceled a prior cruise due to Covid, we had a large credit with Viking. To our surprise, the credit must be used on only one single cruise - not applied to multiple cruises. Since the Viking Komodo Australia cruise included the Great Barrier Reef, we chose this cruise despite the half way around the world journey. We booked a PV (premium veranda) cabin that included a daily stocked ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Wonderful Way to Spend Christmas & New Years

Review for Regatta to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
roothy123
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Just as introduction: I like Oceania's smaller ships a little bit better than their bigger ones, but mostly we choose by itinerary. We're Oceania regulars, but occasionally cruise on Viking Ocean, which we also love. We've also cruised about 4 times on other ships. We were happy to find that Oceania's quality had not gone down in the year plus it had been since we had last cruised. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Inside

Our expectations of Viking have gotten too high?

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Charlie S
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have been in love with Viking since our first River Cruise! We've been on 3 Ocean Cruises since. However, our last experience aboard Orion was not up to our expectations: The accommodations at both our pre- and post-tours were beautiful! What we couldn't figure out was why there was such a problem going from the Hotel to the ship. It seemed to be too many people and not enough busses. Why ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

A wonderful experience

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
bjredhead
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I had always wanted to go to Australia. My husband and I had a great time. Processing to board and disembarkation went very smooth. Our time in Bali before setting sail was at a beautiful resort. The entire crew took such good care of us. We felt so special, the housekeeping staff always remembered our names and the dining experience wonderful with a wide variety of choices. Having our ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Wonderful Cruise

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Bkemlein
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We choose this cruise because of the pricing and the inclusion of the flight in the price. It was a trip of lifetime made within our reach. Also, Viking is a “no” children cruise line something we prefer. The ship is beautiful (cabin sufficient, clean and comfortable. Loved the sunrise in Sydney from our balcony), food very good (we loved Manfredi’s), shows “cruise ship” entertainment, crew ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

An Excellent Viking Experience

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
DavidET
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

The cruise hit the locations I wanted to visit. Super itinerary, excellent food and service. The alternative gourmet selections, especially the Chefs Table, were excellent. Shipboard internet access was reliable. Great lectures, especially historic perspectives, scientific topics and educational lectures. The crew was reliable and friendly, and most helpful in assisting with excursions, dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Amazing Journey

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
George I
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because it encompassed both my husband's bucket list of the Komodo Dragons on Komodo Island and my bucket list of snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef. All the other stops were the cherries on the sundae. Komodo Island was rough, dry and dusty. It was exactly what we were told to expect. We were able to observe five of the dragons at a watering hole. We, also, saw a couple ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Australia---interesting and relaxing

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Ketcham
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Location---never been to Australia. Had a great experience before on a Viking cruise. Dining is awesome. Love the Italian option, but spread it around with main dining room and Chef's Table. Bars really fun. Cabin amazing, but common areas so appealing that we really did not need the size cabin we took. Entertainment was awesome on some nights and mediocre on others. The Viking singers were ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Komodo and Australia

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
rwboxster
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise because of the itinerary. Embarkation was kind of chaotic but the disembarkation was very smooth. Viking does not administratively handle single people well. I guest this is not their market. However, more and more people are widowed and traveling alone. Cabin and service was excellent; entertainment and activities were on the low side; dining was good as was expected; ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Amazing cruise

Review for Viking Orion to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
Ktellinger
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

To see Australia. Ship and staff were wonderful. Food in all restaurants was exceptional. Loved all the cities we visited. Wish the cruise had been longer. The weather was hot in some areas but was always comfortable aboard the ship. Met many wonderful people and made many friends. Lots of entertainment and activities to keep us busy while out to sea. Very informative information was given ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Bali to Australia & New Zealand Seabourn Sojourn Cruise Reviews
