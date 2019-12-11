After we canceled a prior cruise due to Covid, we had a large credit with Viking. To our surprise, the credit must be used on only one single cruise - not applied to multiple cruises. Since the Viking Komodo Australia cruise included the Great Barrier Reef, we chose this cruise despite the half way around the world journey.
We booked a PV (premium veranda) cabin that included a daily stocked ...
Just as introduction: I like Oceania's smaller ships a little bit better than their bigger ones, but mostly we choose by itinerary. We're Oceania regulars, but occasionally cruise on Viking Ocean, which we also love. We've also cruised about 4 times on other ships. We were happy to find that Oceania's quality had not gone down in the year plus it had been since we had last cruised. The ...
We have been in love with Viking since our first River Cruise! We've been on 3 Ocean Cruises since. However, our last experience aboard Orion was not up to our expectations: The accommodations at both our pre- and post-tours were beautiful! What we couldn't figure out was why there was such a problem going from the Hotel to the ship. It seemed to be too many people and not enough busses. Why ...
I had always wanted to go to Australia. My husband and I had a great time. Processing to board and disembarkation went very smooth. Our time in Bali before setting sail was at a beautiful resort.
The entire crew took such good care of us. We felt so special, the housekeeping staff always remembered our names and the dining experience wonderful with a wide variety of choices. Having our ...
We choose this cruise because of the pricing and the inclusion of the flight in the price. It was a trip of lifetime made within our reach. Also, Viking is a “no” children cruise line something we prefer.
The ship is beautiful (cabin sufficient, clean and comfortable. Loved the sunrise in Sydney from our balcony), food very good (we loved Manfredi’s), shows “cruise ship” entertainment, crew ...
The cruise hit the locations I wanted to visit. Super itinerary, excellent food and service. The alternative gourmet selections, especially the Chefs Table, were excellent. Shipboard internet access was reliable. Great lectures, especially historic perspectives, scientific topics and educational lectures. The crew was reliable and friendly, and most helpful in assisting with excursions, dining ...
Location---never been to Australia. Had a great experience before on a Viking cruise.
Dining is awesome. Love the Italian option, but spread it around with main dining room and Chef's Table. Bars really fun. Cabin amazing, but common areas so appealing that we really did not need the size cabin we took. Entertainment was awesome on some nights and mediocre on others. The Viking singers were ...
Chose this cruise because of the itinerary. Embarkation was kind of chaotic but the disembarkation was very smooth. Viking does not administratively handle single people well. I guest this is not their market. However, more and more people are widowed and traveling alone. Cabin and service was excellent; entertainment and activities were on the low side; dining was good as was expected; ...
We chose this cruise because it encompassed both my husband's bucket list of the Komodo Dragons on Komodo Island and my bucket list of snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef. All the other stops were the cherries on the sundae.
Komodo Island was rough, dry and dusty. It was exactly what we were told to expect. We were able to observe five of the dragons at a watering hole. We, also, saw a couple ...
We chose this cruise because of the December sailing dates and because we wanted to snorkel at the Great Barrier Reef. It's our first Viking cruise, and we were not disappointed. From the pre-cruise stay in Nusa Dua at a lovely hotel, with a great tour to three temple sites, to the interesting shore excursions, we were very pleased with the cruise. Our cabin was spacious and we had a great ...