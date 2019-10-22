Review for Grand Classica to Bahamas

My aunt and I just got off this cruise. It was the worst experience I had in all the cruises I had been on. Only good thing was going to Nassau. The food was disgusting, very hard and when I asked for new and hot food the waiters just laughed and kept coming back “oh you need anything else changed, you good?” When you ask a waiter to get something, they literally go and tell your server to get it ...