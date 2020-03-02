  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Bahamas Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
13482 reviews

1-10 of 13,482 Bahamas Gay & Lesbian Cruises Cruise Reviews

Last Cruise Before Pandemic

Review for MSC Divina to Bahamas

twinsmama77 avatar

twinsmama77

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

This trip was booked in November as a quick girl's trip. We had never tried MSC before and they were offering great prices as they were new to the US market. With COVID 19 just starting to hit headlines we weren't sure what to expect since other cruises were started to show cases and quarantines, but we decided to make a go of it anyway! We flew in the morning of the cruise and arrived in ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Stateroom

OVERRUN SPRING BREAKERS

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

kaysha2004 avatar

kaysha2004

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

This was one of the last cruises before the COVID-19 outbreak took down the cruise lines. I was not on spring break--I'm an actual, real adult that doesn't need to get drunk and vomit all over a cruise ship. The college idiots overran all public areas day and night and were very noisy in the stateroom areas all night long. Despite complaints, the ship staff made no attempts to control them. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

First Cruise - Good dinner, entertainment hit or miss, cigarette smoke horrible

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

LAM13 avatar

LAM13

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Dinner in main dining room - Excellent. We made our reservations the night before, or the morning of the same day of dining. Overall the food was very good. Service was great. Upon learning of dietary restrictions, the staff went extremely above and beyond to make sure my needs were met. Prime rib cooked to perfection. Lunch as Mexican Bar - (included) - a great place to grab a meal or a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Worst experience of 3 with NCL

Review for Norwegian Sky to Bahamas

Ckutch avatar

Ckutch

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Negatives: Spring break cruise, my MISTAKE. Screaming, drinking, banging on doors in the middle of the night, singing " coronavirus in the hallways" at 3am. Watched a couple of spring breakers who coughed without covering mouth and/or putting head into sleeve or anything more than one time, tried to avoid them as much as possible. Lesson learned! The balcony staterooms have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Fun Ship with Lots to Do!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Bahamas

barbtraveler avatar

barbtraveler

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I have been on Anthem of the Seas for a total of 4 times, and never grow tired of it. This ship has been in service for a few years but is still well maintained and beautiful. The rooms are nicely appointed. This time, I had an inside virtual balcony for the very first time. I am used to having at least a oceanview, but really enjoyed this experience. The food on the ship was excellent, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Tired, Old, and Lack Luster

Review for Majesty of the Seas to Bahamas

hulksmash avatar

hulksmash

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

The ship has indeed seen her better days and they are all in the past. The boarding staff in New Orleans were rude, uninformed, and totally messed up boarding directions. They treated the passengers like cattle and laughed when you followed their uninformed directions instead of fixing their mistakes. The ship seemed dark, dank, and dirty. Not in the sense of trash everywhere, but things were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Very poor service on a tired, dated ship

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Bahamas

never again - good lord avatar

never again - good lord

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Even upgrading to Aqua Class Didn't help. Room service didn't answer the phone!; Canyon Ranch spa was not near as advertised, it was dirty and smelly, and service was non-existent. Complaints wire answered with: You call room service and just let it ring: what do you expect when there's only one person answering the phone. Security procedures coming back onboard really killed the moment, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Pleasantly surprised & pleased

Review for Carnival Sunshine to Bahamas

kindergartencrocodile avatar

kindergartencrocodile

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We had not been on a Carnival cruise for almost 50 years! We were VERY pleased with our 5 day cruise and as far as VALUE for your money it really was pretty awesome. My husband and I are "Seniors" and do a lot of traveling. We have been on numerous other Cruises on different cruise lines and we just did not have very high expectations for this trip. However... it met some of our "needs" - a trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

Changed Itinerary

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Bahamas

mwehmeyer avatar

mwehmeyer

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

We chose a cruise to Cozumel/Key West and shortly after booking the itinerary was changed. We ended up going to Key west/Nassau/Coco Cay. We did not want to go to Nassau as we had been there so many times before. The change was made months ago, and had nothing to do with recent virus concerns. We tried to get them to let us change to another cruise or to give us an onboard credit but our requests ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Great time for a first cruise especially - I'm hooked

Review for Mariner of the Seas to Bahamas

Tara Woodbury avatar

Tara Woodbury

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

My sister and I had both never been on a cruise and decided we would try one together since noone else in either of our families want to go. We had a great price and I got some on board credit with my purchase so I was happy. We embarked in about 20 minutes. No issues at all. I was nervous what to expect and other than the fact that the security people from the port were a little rude (think ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

