Azamara Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Daily cappuchino from Mosaic. Thanks Milton!
Arabic Chefs Table Course 7- Muscat soaked Apricots-Vanilla honey yogurt mousse- Apricot jelly-Pistachio gelato-allspice marshmallow and cacao meringue
Rainbow leaving Nassau
Sunset from the track on the last day
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
80 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 80 Azamara Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Azamara Onward Transatlantic Cruise from Lisbon to Miami November 2022

Review for Azamara Onward to Transatlantic

User Avatar
MichelleBen
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This cruise was chosen to celebrate my 50th birthday because my travel companion did the Spring 2022 crossing from Miami to Lisbon and loved it. The cruise was fabulous! I highly recommend doing it if you have the chance. All the staff were incredible. A special shout out to the multi-talented hostess Evelyn, the amazing waitstaff and bartenders, especially Alfred, Ramses, Edward, Milton, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Amazing cruise from Lisbon to Rio!

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Transatlantic

User Avatar
ElandMar
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This our second time on Azamara and it definitely won't be our last. I have never been on a cruise where the staff and crew, from the Captain down to the young man cleaning the stairs, are so friendly. Having the Hotel Manager, the Cruise Director and assistant and others waving goodbye as we were disembarking was wonderful. It was as if we were valued friends who they couldn't bear to part ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Lisbon to Rio de Janeiro Transatlantic Adventure

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Transatlantic

User Avatar
JamesEric001
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I have been cruising for several year - often 3 cruises per year - but had not yet tried an upscale cruise like Azamara. The first thing that we noticed, not surprisingly, was that the Pursuit was not quite as large as the other cruise ships we had taken previously. Next we noticed that the crew seemed to be more friendly than on other, larger ships. We subsequently determined ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Another brilliant cruise with Azamara

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Grandma Cruising
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 9th cruise with Azamara, but our first ever transatlantic and our first cruise on the Pursuit. We chose it because we love sea days, but it also had 6 ports of call, so a good combination. We had a couple of nights in Lisbon before the cruise and were really pleased that we had done so, there’s so much to see and do. We booked the Holiday Inn Express Avenida de Liberdade mainly ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you HGC for the lovely review. So sorry to hear DH had a chest cold. That's not fun! But I am glad you got to visit Buzios...it's one of my favorite places in Brazil....

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Friendly Passengers and Good Food

Review for Azamara Journey to Transatlantic

User Avatar
tv24
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this crossing as we were headed back to the States after a long holiday in Europe and the departure and arrival ports fit our plans. This was our 35th cruise and our 5th time on Azamara. The best part of the trip were the people we met on board. We had many fun evenings over drinks in the Living Room before dinner and dancing after dinner. We booked a large suite and were very ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Club World Owners Suite

Wedding at Sea

Review for Azamara Journey to Transatlantic

User Avatar
pedrobujo
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We were cruising across the Atlantic between Bermuda and Portugal when we decided to get married. We had thought about it before but didn't make plans to get married at sea. When we talked of our project to Tiago, the concierge, he told us that people generally don't get married on cruise ships; they just renew their vows. Furthurmore, people generally make their request and the arrangements ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Happy-Go-Lucky group

Review for Azamara Journey to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Edensmom
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

I just enjoy getting away on my own from time to time and cruising is my favorite way to escape. It is always more fun to have my travel buddies with me but it’s not always possible and cruising is a way to make new friends or hang out alone, if you prefer. For some reason, “all in the same boat” seems to be the perfect motto for single travelers and the reason to travel that way. Azamara ships ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Club Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Good first impression of Azamara

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Lovecabo2002
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We've traveled throughout much of Europe and a little in South America, but two countries we had not been exposed to were Brazil and Portugal, so when this cruise was announced we jumped at the opportunity. It also helped that the cruise line was offering a double cabin upgrade (veranda for the price of an inside cabin), and the extras offered (gratuities and basic drink package) were not common ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Hi LoveCabo2002, thank you for the glowing cruise review of your trans-atlantic crossing on our Azamara Pursuit! We are so glad you loved your first cruise with us, and that you'll...

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Not your typical Azamara ship

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Transatlantic

User Avatar
conemaugh
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise for itinerary and Azamara name having cruised Azamara seven times before. The Pursuit celebrated its first Azamara anniversary and I’m not sure there will be a second because this ship does not measure up to the Journey or Quest in quality and service. Know for great dining selections, the Pursuits menue’s were lacking in quality — being over seasoned — and poorly ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

South America to Cape Verde and Morocco

Review for Azamara Pursuit to Transatlantic

User Avatar
rolfcruise
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to experience South America and visit the above two places. The ports of call did not disappoint. We bought the indulgence package which was well worth the extra money. - The app needs work. It’s not updated and does not match the daily program. There is a lot of paper that could be saved...... The food never disappoints and the staff go out of there way to please you. We never ...
Read More

Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you rolfcruise for the 5-star review of our Pursuit! and thank you for the feedback. Our app is continually being improved. ...

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Find a cruise

