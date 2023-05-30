  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Azamara Spain Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: CJSANDFS
Photo Credit: Cruise2Cathy
Photo Credit: NomadCruiser
Photo Credit: russell jack
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
150 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 150 Azamara Spain Cruise Reviews

Shaky start, strong finish.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

P.O.S.H
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Second time on this ship, first time post covid and hopes were high. I think it is important to differentiate between brands and definitions of ‘luxury small ship cruising’ before offering a fair review. Azamara offers small ship all-inclusive cruising in a boutique setting. This is NOT 6 star (hate that phrase anyway). If you are looking for the above with an all-suite, all-butler style ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Deeply disappointing

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

Belle Dame
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Friends had been with Azamara on a number of occasions. We have been on many cruise ships, but were encouraged by the good reviews. We received no information about the cruise in anyway whatsoever until about 2 days before. Had to ring repeatedly. Very sad to hear Azamazing would not be taking place. It was one of the reasons we chose the cruise. We had 2 days in Rome hotel which was lovely, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

As other reviewer said, dreadful start but got better!

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

Cruise2Cathy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As embarkation goes, it has to be the worst in all my years cruising. There were only 550 odd of us but it over 2 hours in makeshift tents, fighting for seats, coffee and biscuits ran out and after we got on and did the mandatory safety briefing - the buffet had closed. We’d set off from Gatwick before 7.00am so we were tired, hungry and thirsty - NOT a good first impression of Azamara ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Fantastic cruise in a beautiful ship with friendly, helpful crew and delicious food

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Quest

Whitley555
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I did a lot of research before booking this cruise. We went on a Silversea cruise last year - our first cruise - which was lovely but we decided to try another cruise line and after reading so many good reviews with comparisons made to Silversea we booked this one. I travel with my parents who are in their 80s, very sociable but my father has mobility issues. We took a lightweight travel ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Overall excellent cruise with some issues

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

RobertI
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The staff, cuisine and ability for the ship to enter all ports owing to it's size, were truly excellent. The entertainment was a standout especially as regards the external talent. The Azamara troupe was full of xing but not always great individual singing talent. That said...as a troupe they were just fine and the Cruise Directors excellent. Yes the ship is in need of some TLC as it has clearly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Not Living Up to its Promise

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Onward

Peter O
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Prior to booking, we heard so many wonderful things about Azamare and its onboard service that we were looking forward to experiencing it for ourselves. We might have been expecting too much. My wife and I are pretty experienced cruisers. We’ve been on Viking Ocean and River, Celebrity, Princess, Royal Caribean, and Virgin. We appreciate the small ship experience on Viking and Azamara more than ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

General it was a nice trip

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Onward

Tripworld23
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Azamara Cruise: Ship : The ship was small and not overcrowded, which was nice as it allowed for personal attention and no long queues. Staterooms were good, and Deck 5 was pleasant as well. However, the ship is still quite old and could benefit from renovation. Deck 9, including the pool area and Windows Cafe (main buffet restaurant), does not meet the luxury/upper standards. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Our first -- and last -- cruise on Azamara

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Azamara Journey

rpapper
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first – and last – cruise on Azamara. We’ve been on about 15 cruises on five different cruise lines, but we’ve never had such a miserable experience with a cruise company’s office and corporate personnel before. Apparently, the transition from being a part of Royal Caribbean to independence has been a rocky one. The website almost never worked, and I spent days and hours on hold ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

First time Azamara cruisers loved t!

Review for a Europe - British Isles & Western Cruise on Azamara Journey

Odysseer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were looking for a cruise that included both Barcelona and Gibraltar, and I stumbled upon this itinerary for a Spain Intensive cruise with a cruise line that I hadn’t heard about before. I liked the sound of overnight stays, and a smaller ship, and we were excited to be introduced to Azamara Cruises. The flexible, casual style of cruising really suited us. I loved the basic drink package that ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Small Ship Cruisin’

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Azamara Pursuit

TheAmsterdam
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

So we are 1st time Azamara cruisers. We did enjoy the small ship feel, don’t need all the large ship bells and whistles. It was great being able to sit and eat a meal without a photographer coming to the table asking to take a picture! The Living Room, The Den, and Discoveries bars were perfect for a cocktail before dinner and a night cap before bed. We only went to the Main Dining room and ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Find a cruise

Any Month
Spain Cruise Reviews for Azamara Ships
Azamara Quest Spain Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.