Although the food is incredible, the service is extremely slow and low quality. If you are someone who enjoys poolside service, this cruise is not for you because the average time I waited for a drink was roughly 45 minutes to an hour, and they consistently get your order wrong. The average time for all of our food to come in the dining room was roughly 2.5 hours and I have had staff roll their ...
We have cruised with Azamara several times in the past , and have always had a great experience ! And this , was no different !
This was a 9 night crossing from Lisbon to Bridgetown, Barbados , one stop in Madeira .
From the outset , we received excellent service. We checked in leisurely at Lisbon, and boarded the ship in time for lunch.
Staterooms were ready from about 1.30pm and our ...
I am amazed by the negative reviews of the Azamara Onward cruises, especially in January 2023 which is when I took my cruise. After 7 days on the too-large, though underwhelming, Sky Princess in December cruising on the Onward was like paradise. My husband and I cruised this ship in 2011 when it was the Pacific Princess so I sort-of knew what to expect. This was my 20th cruise on six different ...
This was my first Azamara cruise and probably my last. I wanted a small ship experience. That's why I chose the Onward. I cruised on Princess, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Star Clipper and Crystal previously.
The ship was badly refurbished. I stayed in a veranda cabin. The desk in the cabin had a big crank on it. This ship was just launched in May 2022. I felt that the cabin was cheaply ...
“Onward” is the latest “R” class ship to join the Azamara Fleet. The “R” class ships were originally operated by Renaissance Cruises. When Renaissance Cruises went belly up in 2002 the “R Three” as she was known was taken over by Princess Cruises along with “R Four” being renamed “Pacific Princess” and “Ocean Princess”. In 2021 Princess announced that “Pacific Princess” had been sold. Azamara ...
This was my least favourite cruise with Azamara and my least favourite ship. I'm not quite sure what is going on with the management on this ship, but something needs to change and change quick. I don't know how they could wander around and not notice the same things I was noticing. If they did, they obviously didn't care about addressing them.
It did not seem like the usual Azamara, and ...
This trip was from January 5th to16th in the Eastern Caribbean. We gave Azamara Onward a 3 out of 5 for good reasons. Azamara used to have excellent food and complimentary wines. Now, that has all changed since we last cruised on them at the beginning of 2022. Less expensive cuts of meat are now used - - beef, lamb, veal, and poultry resulting in tougher meat entrees; and now only 6 ...
Last April I booked this cruise whilst on the Azamara pursuit. I got a good price in a premium suite. My cabin was comfortable the butler excellent and Wi-Fi the best experienced on any previous cruise. The food was ok. The premium restaurants were included in my cost, however for those for whom it wasn’t the additional cost is not worth it. The service was sometimes very slow and when full ...
You can see photos, including those of excursions, ports, the ship, and our cabin, along with scans of the daily schedules and many menus from this cruise and our other sailings, by following the link on our Cruise Critic profile page: https://boards.cruisecritic.com/profile/35108-jgnova/
As an IT manager at a university, the only time I can really make a clean break from work is over the ...
We always cruise over the Holidays and out of approx. 30 cruises taken so far, this was our 3rd Azamara Cruise and first on the supposedly all "new" Azamara Onward.
The Good:
Mostly very friendly staff and crew. Good Housekeeping and our Cabin Attendant (Jonel) was excellent!
Food & presentation good. The Captain and Executive Chef, F&B Managers and Supervisors very visible. ...