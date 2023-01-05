  • Newsletter
Azamara Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
112 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 112 Azamara Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Not pleased with the performance of staff.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Azamara Onward

CruiseReviewer96
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Although the food is incredible, the service is extremely slow and low quality. If you are someone who enjoys poolside service, this cruise is not for you because the average time I waited for a drink was roughly 45 minutes to an hour, and they consistently get your order wrong. The average time for all of our food to come in the dining room was roughly 2.5 hours and I have had staff roll their ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Well done Azamara !

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Azamara Quest

Bricklayer
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have cruised with Azamara several times in the past , and have always had a great experience ! And this , was no different ! This was a 9 night crossing from Lisbon to Bridgetown, Barbados , one stop in Madeira . From the outset , we received excellent service. We checked in leisurely at Lisbon, and boarded the ship in time for lunch. Staterooms were ready from about 1.30pm and our ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Fabulous crew, food, ship!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Onward

kcl491
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I am amazed by the negative reviews of the Azamara Onward cruises, especially in January 2023 which is when I took my cruise. After 7 days on the too-large, though underwhelming, Sky Princess in December cruising on the Onward was like paradise. My husband and I cruised this ship in 2011 when it was the Pacific Princess so I sort-of knew what to expect. This was my 20th cruise on six different ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Trust the negative reviews

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Onward

hpao709
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This was my first Azamara cruise and probably my last. I wanted a small ship experience. That's why I chose the Onward. I cruised on Princess, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Star Clipper and Crystal previously. The ship was badly refurbished. I stayed in a veranda cabin. The desk in the cabin had a big crank on it. This ship was just launched in May 2022. I felt that the cabin was cheaply ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Azamara Onward - Almost Identical

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Onward

The Purser
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

“Onward” is the latest “R” class ship to join the Azamara Fleet. The “R” class ships were originally operated by Renaissance Cruises. When Renaissance Cruises went belly up in 2002 the “R Three” as she was known was taken over by Princess Cruises along with “R Four” being renamed “Pacific Princess” and “Ocean Princess”. In 2021 Princess announced that “Pacific Princess” had been sold. Azamara ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

No attention to detail. Poorly managed ship.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Onward

Toronto Guy
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was my least favourite cruise with Azamara and my least favourite ship. I'm not quite sure what is going on with the management on this ship, but something needs to change and change quick. I don't know how they could wander around and not notice the same things I was noticing. If they did, they obviously didn't care about addressing them. It did not seem like the usual Azamara, and ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Azamara is Slipping

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Onward

barbik
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This trip was from January 5th to16th in the Eastern Caribbean. We gave Azamara Onward a 3 out of 5 for good reasons. Azamara used to have excellent food and complimentary wines. Now, that has all changed since we last cruised on them at the beginning of 2022. Less expensive cuts of meat are now used - - beef, lamb, veal, and poultry resulting in tougher meat entrees; and now only 6 ...
Sail Date: January 2023

At best an average 3 star product

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Onward

Marcmcf
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Last April I booked this cruise whilst on the Azamara pursuit. I got a good price in a premium suite. My cabin was comfortable the butler excellent and Wi-Fi the best experienced on any previous cruise. The food was ok. The premium restaurants were included in my cost, however for those for whom it wasn’t the additional cost is not worth it. The service was sometimes very slow and when full ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Club World Owner’s Suite

Another great sailing on Azamara

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Onward

jgnova
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

You can see photos, including those of excursions, ports, the ship, and our cabin, along with scans of the daily schedules and many menus from this cruise and our other sailings, by following the link on our Cruise Critic profile page: https://boards.cruisecritic.com/profile/35108-jgnova/ As an IT manager at a university, the only time I can really make a clean break from work is over the ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Not a "Luxury Ship" but it was a fair prize for what it offered.

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Azamara Onward

Pbchman
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We always cruise over the Holidays and out of approx. 30 cruises taken so far, this was our 3rd Azamara Cruise and first on the supposedly all "new" Azamara Onward. The Good: Mostly very friendly staff and crew. Good Housekeeping and our Cabin Attendant (Jonel) was excellent! Food & presentation good. The Captain and Executive Chef, F&B Managers and Supervisors very visible. ...
Sail Date: December 2022

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Azamara Ships
Azamara Journey Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
