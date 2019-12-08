  • Newsletter
Azamara South America Cruise Reviews

White Night party
New Year's Eve at White NIght celebration
Cartagena
Castle San Felipe de Barajas in Cartagena
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
80 reviews

1-10 of 80 Azamara South America Cruise Reviews

Excellent itinerary and cruise

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
travelberlin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Azamara Pursuit Falklands and Fjords Voyage I am discoverer plus with Azamara and I have started cruising with this company in 2009. This was a 17 night cruise from Buenos Aires to Buenos Aires. The itinerary was excellent. Ports of call were Montevideo, Punta del Este, Stanley, Ushuia, Punta Arenas and Pueto Madryn. The highlight of this cruise was for me cruising the Beagle Channel where ...
Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

A great cruise and a triumph of leadership and corporate care over adversity.

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
RRAMBLER
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was to be our exploration of coastal South America from the safe and comfortable base of a quality small ship. And so it proved, for the first four of the nine ports as well as up-close appreciation of two huge glaciers in the Chilean fjords. But the final five ports including destination Lima were progressively denied our ship as Covid19 hit South America, despite the vessel being free of ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Fantastic Captain, Crew, and Ship

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
Pboothe
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Azamara cruise and we were so impressed with everything, we decided that we will be an Azamara Customer for life. The service was fabulous and with a smile. The food in the dining room was fabulous and the menu had many choices. Pool area had some shade with lounge chairs to get out of the sun. The gym was great with a view, plenty of equipment and area for yoga ...
Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you Pboothe for the lovely 5-star review! We hope to welcome you back soon!...

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

A cruise interrupted

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
birdyrobin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had enjoyed the Pursuit/Captain Carl Smith on our previous cruise to Antarctica in January 2019, We started our 21-day South American cruise 3/1/20. We enjoyed the ports of Punta Del Este Uruguay, Montevideo Uruguay, Ushuaia Argentina, and Punta Arenas Chile. Then our cruise got VERY interesting. Our wonderful Capt. Carl Smith--Master of Azamara Pursuit ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Club Veranda Stateroom

Twilight Zone cruise!

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
SailingSteve77
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We started our 21-day South American cruise on 2 March after spending a few days exploring Buenos Aires. We enjoyed the ports of Punta Del Este and Montevideo in Uruguay. Azamara is famous for their unique AzAmazing Evening Events. Ours was at the National Theatre of Uruguay, Teatro Solis where we witnessed a Carnival Gala. We also sailed to the ports of Ushuaia, Argentina, and Punta Arenas, ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Hits and Misses

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
DalTexDancer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is kept clean and is very nicely decorated and furnished. I especially like that no more than 700 guests are aboard and the overnight port stays make the itinerary enjoyable. Mosaic Cafe specialty coffees, snacks, tapas, and the daily availability of several Gelato flavors at the Windows Cafe are real plusses. Stateroom service is the best in the industry. The complimentary Azamazing ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Club Interior Stateroom

A lot done well, but some big misses

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
hulter
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Embarkation was the best I have seen. Staffed very well. State room seemed smaller than other ships. The shower was tiny. Noticed leaves on floor when we moved a table. The robe in the closet had a empty beer bottle in it. I do not think the rooms get a deep cleaning between cruises. The Mini bar in room was very disappointing. Drinks are included on the cruise. If you want the wine or beer ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Azamara's Superior Guest Service

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
Findingflow
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are a family of four cruising with Azamara for the first time. In the past, our family has cruised with Celebrity Cruises for over 15 years and has experienced every holiday itinerary that they’ve offered. But, we wanted to try something new and Azamara’s 15 night voyage celebrating New Year’s in Rio de Janeiro attracted our attention. We brought our 17 and 20 years old kids to this cruise. We ...
Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Thank you so much for the lovely 5-star review! I'm so glad our Guest Relations Manager onboard the Pursuit was able to assist your family member. We look forward to welcoming you and your...

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Club Continent Suite

Traveled with children

Excellent Food and Service on a Great Ship

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
ImaFrugalCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We used Azamara for a South American cruise. The Pursuit is much smaller than the HAL ships we are used to but still had everything we wanted. The service was incredible, although that may have been partly because there were only about 500 passengers and capacity is 777 but there was still a full crew on board and so we got more attention than if it had been full. We thought the food was ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Club Oceanview Stateroom

Disappointed with the experience on Azamara Pursuit

Review for Azamara Pursuit to South America

User Avatar
travelberlin
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Azamara Pursuit does not, imho, meet the standards that frequent cruisers with Azamara are used to. This was my 10th cruise with an Azamara ship within 10 years. In a way it was special to me because Azamara was one of my favorite cruise lines, and having cruised 10 times between 2009 and 2019, made me feel like celebrating a milestone. Well, nothing was really special about this cruise with ...
Response from BonnieM, CBO - Azamara Club Cruises

Hello TravelBerlin, I am so sorry you were not wowed on your South America cruise with us. I know how loyal to Azamara you've been, and what a great contributions you give to our Azamara...

Sail Date: December 2019

