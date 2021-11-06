Review for Azamara Journey to Europe - British Isles & Western

Overall 5/5. We did not expect the Canary Islands itinerary to be the most interesting, as we have stayed on most of the islands before, but it was just great to be travelling again and we enjoyed it more than we expected to. Our first cruise with Azamara and one of our favourite ships to date. It was our 26th cruise. We considered staying onboard for the next leg of the cruise, but it was doing ...