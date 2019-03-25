Pre-cruise we spent an enjoyable evening dining and walking around the Lincoln Road Mall, and afterward driving around the South Beach area observing the nightlife. We had done neither of those activities before.
Given the required testing added a significant layer to the process, boarding the Azamara Quest was straightforward and smooth.
Azamara Quest: The ship is in good shape, needs ...
This is our third cruise on the Quest. It is quite worrying taking your Covid test before being allowed to board - luckily from arrival to being on the ship took 35 minutes and went very smoothly.
It was so nice to be back on board after 3 years. As usual all the staff were very friendly and efficient and make the whole cruise experience very special. We were cruising the Caribbean for the next ...
First, the Captain and crew were very good. The Captain regularly and calmly kept the passengers up to date on the number of COVID cases (both passenger and crew), and every officer and crew member we encountered during the voyage was very nice, helpful, and knowledgeable. Service both in making up our room, to the pool deck, and dining room was very good and at times exceptional (a term we ...
We took this 13 night trip because we received a cruise credit from a past cruise. Cruising the islands was not our top pick, but we needed to book a trip within a window of time Azamara gave us. It was a good time to get out of the house after being home during the covid outbreak. The ship departed Miami Dec 10 for 13 nights. Although we were told weeks in advance that Azamara capped the number ...
We were so delighted to be back on Azamara Quest and get to see and talk with the wonderful staff and crew that we had missed during the COVID shut down. It was not the ports that we were interested in, it was being back on Azamara. We love traveling and Azamara is the very best way to travel!!!
Dining: There are several dining options, and all are excellent.
Entertainment: Guest ...
SUMMARY: It is very easy to recommend Azamara as their exceptionally attentive service will make any cruise a very pleasant experience. Their prices may be higher than RCCL, Celebrity, or Princess but the extra cost will be forgotten once you've enjoyed their exceptional service.
People may ask how Azamara compares to Oceania. While both are Premium “Smaller Ship” Cruise lines, our choice ...
We chose this cruise as the price was reduced significantly with lots of onboard credit due to the cancellation of Cuba itineraries. We were on this ship 9 years ago and amazingly had the same captain and cruise director -both of whom are wonderful. We are diehard Princess fans with around 100 total cruises, but we wanted to give Azamara a try. We enjoyed our earlier cruise and read so much ...
Azamara Journey 11-21-19
We booked the Azamara Journey 12 days before embarkation as our planned Galapagos adventure on the Celebrity Xpedition was canceled by the cruise line. This back to back cruise, the “9-Night Caribbean Highlights Voyage” followed by the “7-Night Caribbean Breezes Voyage” was available at a terrific price and with nice booking incentives. As we had always wanted to try ...
Azamara Journey has become our cruise line and ship of choice since our first 7 day trip down the Croatian coast.
We made so many friends on that cruise and again on our Norwegian cruise a couple of years later
We have just finished our 16 night Miami to New York that went through Havana, Aruba, Curaco , Bonaire, St Martin and Bermuda and this cruise continued to meet and better our ...
We did a 16 day cruise around the Caribbean.The weather was amazing and the crew could not have been more helpful.
My wife and I paid a premium to go on this ship. All gratuities and drinks were included.
We have completed about 11 cruises on different ships. This was the first time on Azamara Journey. We enjoyed every part of the cruise except one thing which we consider very important and ...