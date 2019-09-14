We chose this cruise as we had not seen the Amalfi Coast nor the five Mediterranean islands which were visited in the nine night voyage.
Embarking in Rome and disembarking in Barcelona went smoothly .We also spent additional days in each location and recommend both these cities for those who have not visited them, Both are easy to get around on foot or by public transport and both are rich in ...
We have sailed with Azamara 3 times before and selected the cruise on Pursuit as it went to Corsica and Sardinia 2 islands we had not been to. Lets start with the positives. We were in a continental suite on deck 8. It was OK. Pursuit had undergone a refurbishment and the fitted furniture in the suite had been replaced with Ikea style units. The suite is cramped compared with many of the newer ...
Well what does one say myself and my wife booked a Azamara cruise from Rome to Barcelona, from the embarkation to getting off at Barcelona we were treated just the best..
All I can say is if you are considering a cruise and is your first cruise , Azamara is or should be your first choice as you are 100% relaxed and looked after no ifs buts or maybe.
Along with the White Night dinner and ...
This was our 3rd cruiseFirst aboard Crystal Harmony (Caribean), second on the Australis (Chilean Fiords) andallthough the other 2, were excelent I cannot rate this one but excellent too.
It was different but we chose that way. It started unfortunatelly with a 3 day locked up tour atour hotel in Barcelona. We could not visit the city due to some local riots which prevented us to visit ...
We went on our first cruise with Azamara by chance simply because the cruise dates fitted with when we were able to go away and so didn't really know what to expect. We saw that the ship was 19 years old but had had quite a major refit in 2018 so decided to give it a go and we were not disappointed in any way. The embarkation process was very quick and easy, took about 5 minutes from arriving at ...
This was our third Azamara cruise--one each on Journey, Quest and now Pursuit. This was the best out of the three.
Our major dissatisfaction with the cruise came at the beginning with embarkation. We'd done online check-in and had our boarding passes on our phones, but the person at the terminal wouldn't accept them--she said we had to have a paper copy. Luckily I did have them on paper, ...
Our holiday began with a ten minute taxi ride to London City Airport, the approach to which was lined with dozens of police guarding the airport against Extinction Rebellion climate change protestors, one of whom had climbed on to the top of a plane the previous day. Once inside the airport all was calm and we enjoyed our flight to Nice. We caught a local train to Monte Carlo and stayed overnight ...
We had never cruised because the thought of a floating city with 1000s of people sounded like a nightmare. We liked the idea of a smaller ship and the longer times on shore really appealed to us. We also liked the ports of call.
We were pleased beyond our wildest expectations! From our cabin steward to the captain, including the hotel director, Cruise director and Assistant cruise director, ...
Itinerary appealed to us. Croatian ports and inner passage. We are used to travelling on Princess and Seabourn. We expected something from Azamara that was “in between” but feel we didn’t get it. The food was bland and there was little fish offered as main course on any day. The lunchtime buffet on the final day was outstanding but lunch on other days was not. If you chose to eat light and have a ...
My wife and I have been on dozens of cruises on almost all the major lines. This company is part of the Royal Caribbean/Celebrity family of companies. The cost of Azamara is at least double of Celebrity for the same size of room and three times the cost of Royal Caribbean. They are using cost to imitate a high end cruise line, sorry Azamara, you’re a long way from being a top tier line. ...